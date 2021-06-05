As a politics junkie and a loyal American citizen, I’ve been following the events of the last four years with increasing dismay, but now there seems to be significant hope in the Biden presidency.
Yet I still have significant dismay when I realize that 50 percent of my fellow eligible American voters actually voted, again, for a man I consider a total disaster, whether as president or as a human being. What am I missing? What is it that this roughly 50 percent of voters see in a man who I consider a total fraud, a misogynistic groper, an inveterate liar, a man with no understanding of our history or our democracy, a criminal on many counts, and a cruel and perfectly nasty person? What is it that these other Americans see in this person who I believe belongs permanently behind bars? He has in these last four years transformed America into a laughingstock around the world.
No one will ever trust America again, as he has broken so many of the promises that we’ve made and has “sucked up” revoltingly to the world’s worst dictators and authoritarian leaders. And within America, he severely weakened or destroyed many of our federal institutions such as the FBI, the CIA and our medical, judiciary and educational systems.
It is said and understood that the primary task of a president in our democracy is to defend and protect all American citizens. In this primary task, he blundered badly in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, ably assisted by what used to be the Republican Party. Instead, the United States gained an unenviable new first place in the world in terms of illnesses and deaths from the pandemic. Fortunately, the Biden administration has reversed this situation, and our world already looks a whole lot safer. But, with so many of our institutions weakened and our longtime allies wondering whether they can even trust us anymore to keep our promises, how safe are we?
Our known enemies around the world must be giddy with the anticipation of our total fall from grace. And Trump broke all the well-understood norms in terms of transitioning to the new administration by threatening to stay in office, even though he clearly and substantially lost the election. He deliberately further weakened the federal structures that the Biden administration needs so desperately. Did this behavior make us safer? No.
Despite all this, roughly half of the American voting population seemingly would vote again for this petulant, poorly educated, narcissistic, psychopathic man-child if he ran again for president. That same set of Americans seems to believe wearing a protective face mask and socially distancing threatened their liberty and appear to be skeptical about the vaccine that will take us out of the pandemic. Is that segment of America really so uncaring? Or is it me?
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Mr. King, human history is replete with examples of a so-called loud, outspoken, cruel, base and common heathen who challenged the powerful, entrenched, elite intelligentsia and gathered hordes of followers. The answer lies in the way society has treated so many to make them want such a person. It happened in France, Russia, Germany, and now America. If you claim you don't understand it, it is because you are part of the society that has done this to some of our citizens without knowing or caring about what you were doing.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.