Regarding the respondents to the request for expressions of interest for the midtown campus, which number 21 (“Santa Fe receives 21 proposals to redevelop midtown campus,” Nov. 15), time will tell about the quality and value of those responses as they become public in the months ahead, and as we learn more about how our city officials and staff, and the hired contractors, will evaluate them.
Disappointing to me is the lack of university and college respondents. It appears there are responses from only two: the University of New Mexico and the Raffles Education Corporation of Singapore, which at present has about 20 education sites in Asia and Europe. A number of suggestions for use of the site beyond education have come into play — dog parks, added recreation facilities, subsidized housing, new or enhanced city office facilities, in addition to retail and business uses. However, any nonrevenue use that’s a city government project or cost just tacks dollars on to the already significant expense the city bears for the purchase bonds and operational costs of the site.
A recognized higher education anchor tenant at the site could bring to Santa Fe prestige; money, good jobs and demand for outside services; expertise, activities and programs that could benefit the community; and a corps of young people, many of whom would stay and contribute toward reversing the trend of youth from Santa Fe going elsewhere. At least a dozen academic specialties could have benefited from being in Santa Fe or Northern New Mexico. Beyond arts and film, institutions with a focus on culinary arts; hospitality and tourism; cultural studies; linguistics; medical and health care; anthropology and archaeology; geology sciences; nuclear engineering; environment and sustainability; energy technology and production; and more would have been logical for a pitch.
I had hoped for, and asked, that the city conduct a broad and comprehensive outreach that could encompass hundreds of educational institutions to see if a match was out there. But information I’ve gotten from records searches and other inquiries indicate minimal outreach to higher-ed institutions was done by the city, both over past two years and in relation to this current request for expressions of interest.
This request for expressions of interest was directed to “real estate developers and/or business entities,” and Kevin Kellogg, the city’s asset development manager, has recently touted that the midtown campus was “rebranded” to become “Midtown District Santa Fe.” Such circumstances suggest, despite public surveys and City Council resolutions that set academic use of the site as a top priority (the most recent resolution envisioning at the site a campus for “2,000 or more students”) that the effort to find a higher-ed partner for the location has been almost an afterthought. (Or, for some reason, was sidetracked.)
Let’s hope UNM or Raffles has a comprehensive and meaningful higher-ed use proposal. And let’s also remember, in assessing the many nonrevenue producing ideas put forth, that the site is now (based on current city budget) costing taxpayers an average of over $9,600 a day to own and maintain (plus the hundreds of thousands of dollars for several contracted consultants and studies). Maybe there can be a timely, open and productive process from here forward — one that includes a significant higher-education component at the midtown campus.
Berl Brechner has been a journalist and broadcasting executive, and lives in Santa Fe.
