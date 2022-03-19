It has been reported that former Vice President Mike Pence’s political advocacy group, Advancing American Freedom, in coordination with the state Republican Party, is running ads in New Mexico asserting the Biden administration and the Democratic Party are helping fund the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
This distortion of the facts to seek personal political gain during a conflict that is affecting the world is not the action of an individual the United States needs as president.
New Mexicans do not support autocrats and their supporters who seek to destroy democratic countries such as Ukraine and the United States.
The Trump/Pence administration praised and supported Russian President Vladimir Putin while seeking to withdraw the United States from NATO. They deliberately withheld military aid to Ukraine seeking to create fake news about the Democratic Party. They encouraged false information about corruption in the Ukrainian government and supported Russian-backed politicians in Ukraine. They removed negative statements about Russia from the Republican Party’s platform.
Two weeks ago, former members of the Trump/Pence administration still were praising Putin as a brilliant man. This ad continues to support that praise of Putin.
The ad asserts Democrats opposed the opening of a new Keystone Pipeline in order to support Russia. The Trump/Pence administration began a trade war with Canada, while the opening of the new additional Keystone pipeline, being built by an Australian company, was being slowed down. In contrast, the Biden administration has been working with American oil and gas companies to restore production as the pandemic ends while addressing environmental concerns and staying focused on helping American companies first.
The Biden administration worked with Congress to impose bipartisan supported sanctions on the purchase of Russian oil (3 percent of all American purchases) and is seeking to accelerate American oil and gas production.
At the same time, the administration has coordinated with countries around the world to reduce or eliminate of purchases of Russian oil. It is seeking to accelerate world production of oil and gas to offset this action. The Trump/Pence administration opposed any trade or cooperation agreements with other countries, generating trade wars and ill will with long-term allies.
Pence’s ad distorts the facts of the past actions of the Trump/Pence administration, and continues their support of Putin’s desires to conquer Ukraine, weaken NATO and reduce confidence in United States elections. It seeks to impede any increase in oil and gas production by American companies by asking New Mexicans to give credence for the ad’s distorted information in their communications with their elected officials.
Instead, New Mexicans need to not listen to this ad, and tell their elected officials and the Republican Party they will not support Putin. Pence does not meet the standards and values that New Mexico voters will seek in a new president in 2024.
