As a member of the New Mexico House of Representatives, I voted for Senate Bill 5, the bill to create an extreme risk firearm protection order as a law enforcement tool.
I voted for this bill as a member of a family who had guns under the Christmas tree last year. I’m writing this letter so that my constituents will understand that I’m not against guns — they hold an important place in the life of rural New Mexicans.
I strongly believe in our cherished Bill of Rights. I believe in the Second Amendment, the right to keep and bear arms; I believe in the Fourth Amendment protecting against “unreasonable searches.” I don’t think Senate Bill 5 prevents citizens from the right to bear arms, nor does it allow unreasonable searches. It does give officers and families a tool to use to help prevent tragedy, and for that reason, I voted for this bill.
There was a young girl in Dulce, about 18 years of age, who was involved in a violent relationship. She had called the sheriff’s office numerous times to come and pick her up, stating that she was afraid for her life. Deputies responded, took her home to Farmington, tried to get her counseling, but she kept returning to her lover. It’s an old and sad story.
The last time the sheriff was called to the home, they found a homicide and suicide. The sheriff told me they all were afraid of this day, yet their hands were tied. He asked me to support this bill; he said if he had this authority, he could have saved these lives and the heartbreak their families suffered.
So you may have sheriffs that are deeply opposed to this legislation, but there also are sheriffs who support this legislation because they know it could save lives.
About five years ago, everyone at the Family Daycare Center was in turmoil. A father of one of the little girls had been shot and killed the night before by deputies. He and his wife were separated, going through a painful divorce. He was deeply depressed, angry, lonely and had been on a drinking binge. He took a gun to the roof of the trailer and starting shooting.
Again, neighbors were frightened and called the police. The officers arrived at an active shooting scene and had to protect themselves. They shot and killed this man. And the next morning, an entire community was working to help this little girl survive this emotional trauma.
These families could have used this legislation to report a difficult and dangerous situation to local authorities. Our families are the most knowledgeable about a family member’s emotional instability. These are extraordinarily difficult decisions to make. But I believe families and law enforcement can work together to save lives.
Last year, I traveled all over Northern New Mexico and met with voters in 21 meetings in 21 rural precincts. Sometimes there were 15 people, sometimes there were 70. I expected to get strong support regarding Second Amendment rights, but actually the opposite occurred.
In every single meeting, someone would stand up and ask me, “What are you going to do to protect our children from gun violence?” No one commented about their Second Amendment rights.
I voted in favor of Senate Bill 5
to save lives. The definition of insanity is to keep doing the same things and think that things will change. I voted for Senate Bill 5 because it’s time for change.
