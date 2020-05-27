When I first heard Teresa Leger Fernandez utter those words, “Ahora es cuando”, it was clear that the words came from a deep resonant place. It came from the soul of Northern New Mexico.
It is not enough to be from La Tierra. But combine that with a smart, wide ranging understanding of multi-generational issues and a track record of working on them at local and national levels and you arrive at the most qualified candidate for Congress, Teresa Leger Fernandez.
When I asked about the “Ahora es cuando” (Now is the time), Teresa told us of growing up in the ranch fields of Las Vegas, N.M., and of the traditions that so many families have throughout Northern New Mexico. And when there were issues to address, “Now is the Time” was the message resonant in her family.
Teresa graduated from public school in West Las Vegas and spent the next years getting her bachelor’s degree and then her law degree from Yale University, and Stanford University, respectively. Equipped with the best education in the country, Teresa could have chosen high-paying, high-profile positions, but chose to return to Northern New Mexico where she has consistently fought for a host of local issues dear to all of us.
She helped build rural health clinics, and has seen what it takes to create access to basic care in rural areas. She knows of the inadequate funding for clinics in rural areas, and the need for incentives for doctors to practice in rural areas. As a cancer survivor, adequate health care for all is not only a personal issue, it is a fundamental human right for all.
Given her ranching background, stewardship of the environment comes naturally to Teresa. She helped defeat the Fence Lake Coal Mine, started environmental programs, and served with coalitions for sustainable futures. New Mexico will have an exceptionally strong voice to continue the transition to clean energy that the state needs to accelerate.
Teresa has seen firsthand the talent, energy, and value that immigrants, especially Dreamers, bring to this nation. She started and ran an immigration clinic, was on the Board of the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund,she lives and celebrates multiculturalism. She believes New Mexico should be a model for other parts of the nation on immigration issues.
Her belief in these issues, as well as on a strong, diversified economy, being a small business owner herself, along with up-to-date infrastructure, a quality education for all, common sense gun safety laws and working hard for reproductive freedom, all come from a deep resonant place in Teresa.
Nationally, Teresa has received endorsements from a powerhouse list of folks including: EMILY's List, the nation’s largest resource for women in politics; NARAL, Pro-Choice America, the local and National Sierra Club, the Jicarilla Apache Nation, Taos Pueblo, the Latino Victory Fund, the New Mexico Working Families Party, the Voter Protection Project, End Citizens United, Let America Vote and Planned Parenthood Action Fund and the political arms of both the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and the Congressional Progressive Caucus.
“Ahora es Cuando” are not just words, they drive her and are driving her clearly felt passion and heart to become the next Congresswoman for Northern New Mexico. She is in possession of the knowledge and skills we need, indeed she is the total package and we would be extremely fortunate to have someone like her as our Congressional representative. I would be even more proud of Northern New Mexico than I am now. “Now is the Time.”
