Citizens in a democracy should be skeptical when any government agency says it needs a new rule, especially when it says the rule won’t interfere with existing rights or uses but will “enhance” the agency’s efficiency and decision-making consistency.

Why does an agency need a new rule to be efficient? Why does an agency need a new rule to make science-informed decisions?

A recent rule salvo from a federal agency is the Bureau of Land Management’s proposed Public Lands Rule. The BLM listed this rule in the Federal Register on April 3. The 75-day public comment period ends June 20. The first public hearing was a Zoom webinar on May 15. I attended. A public, in-person meeting is scheduled May 30 in Albuquerque at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center.

Tom Paterson writes from Luna County, where he and his family operate a ranch.

Recommended for you