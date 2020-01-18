It’s time for supporters of President Donald Trump to come up with a good story they can tell their children and grandchildren about their support for Trump and its consequences.
Trust me. I know what I’m talking about.
You see, before I came to this amazing country more than 30 years ago, I grew up and matured into that generation in Germany that was given the task of challenging our parents and grandparents on their complicity in the horrendous atrocities committed by German fascism, committed in their name and under their watch. You wouldn’t believe the squirming lies and emotional, moral contortions we got to watch while a new, awakened Germany grew into a true democracy and economic powerhouse while desperately trying to reconcile its past.
Over the last three years, Trump has it made more than clear that he represents and encourages the uninhibited spread of lies, a complete lack of empathy and leadership skills, and the vilification of our sacred free press. By advancing policies that allow unprecedented and vulgar personal material wealth among the very few, and the complete disregard of constitutional law as the glue of our democracy, he is emulating the narcissistic, pompous posturing of any run-of-the-mill European aristocratic despot of the 18th century. Let’s not forget the ruthless destruction of our irreplaceable natural environment (stolen from our future generations), and the endless stoking of fear and oppression of anything that is not white and male.
It is, of course, a Trump supporter’s absolute prerogative to make all those aspects the very foundation of his/her personal, political and religious beliefs. But one shouldn’t be surprised when one finds oneself confronted with extremely unpleasant, pesky and accusatory questions from a more enlightened future generation. It is a most unpleasant place to be. Trust me. I’ve been there.
But thankfully there is still time for them to concoct their stories. They should make them good ones; better than the ones we had to listen to in postwar Germany.
Remember: It does not require a murderous genocide to qualify as a destructive force of fascism. We are far beyond the discussion of political opinions at this point. This is about what kind of human beings we all chose to be.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.