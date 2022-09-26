The Valles Caldera National Preserve is one of the most beautiful places in New Mexico. Congress bought the former ranch northwest of Santa Fe for the American people in 2000 and eventually placed the 89,000-acre landscape into the National Park System. Yet today, the park is overrun with trespass and feral cattle that are damaging the headwaters of the Jemez River.

Congress established the Valles Caldera National Preserve to create a high-altitude preserve where the public could experience a rare, unspoiled landscape of grasslands, streams and forests. The National Park Service generally protects its lands from industrial uses like grazing, which are prevalent on national forest lands. In New Mexico, high country landscapes protected for wildlife, Native cultural uses and watershed restoration are extremely rare.

The managers at the Valles Caldera set aside an area away from streams for a legal cattle program where ranchers may run a small number of cattle at almost 20 times the per-head price of grazing on nearby national forest land. Jemez Pueblo has used the Caldera’s legal grazing program.

Tom Ribe is the executive director of Caldera Action, a conservation group focused on the Jemez Mountains.

