I am deeply concerned about how hostile Santa Fe County has become around the subject of short-term rentals. I do not own a short-term rental (although I wish I did!) but I manage seven for clients, all but one of whom live out of town for personal reasons.
All of my clients love their properties and take good care of them, but do not or cannot live in them for one reason or another. Some will move back into them at some point, or move into them for the first time. All are taxpaying, law-abiding people. Our guests appreciate the opportunity to stay in a comfortable, clean home with a full kitchen so that they can get a sense of the real Santa Fe. Many end up buying or renting properties here long term, so pleasant are their experiences. I am a single mother. I support myself and my daughter fully with the income I earn through managing these properties, making sure that the guests and owners and neighbors all have a positive experience.
I am not sure why law-abiding people might be disallowed to use their own properties to earn money, all the while paying taxes and employing local cleaners and tradespeople and managers to ensure all runs smoothly and that the properties are well cared for. The way the county is talking about clamping down on short-term-rentals seems discriminatory to me. No hard data supports the idea that short-term rentals are the cause of inflated long-term rental prices. If long-term rental prices are the issue, why not invoke rent control ordinances?
There is the argument that short-term rentals have squeezed the long-term rental market. All I know that the seven properties I manage would not be converted to long-term rentals, so I do not see that as a valid argument.
One set of owners with whom I work did have two properties for rent long-term at one point. Their tenants wrecked those houses and paid rent only sporadically. I don’t blame them for moving in another direction.
I know that it is the liberal stance to be against short-term rentals. I am politically progressive and yet I have to make a living to support myself and my daughter. I have worked for many employers in Santa Fe and have been overworked and underpaid at many, many jobs. STRs have given me the opportunity to run my own small business while tending to the needs of my daughter with some flexibility in my schedule.
Shouldn’t we applaud when people have the opportunity to succeed so long as they are doing so lawfully? If affordable housing is the issue, I ask the county commissioners to redirect the tax money accrued through STRs toward developing more affordable housing. That would be a win-win.
Bonnie Schwartz is a single mother and resident of Santa Fe County who is simply trying to make a decent living.