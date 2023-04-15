Earlier this month, the city of Edgewood, a largely rural and conservative community just east of Albuquerque, held a town meeting regarding its proposed ordinance to ban the distribution and acquisition of abortion-inducing medications.

Edgewood and other cities and municipalities in New Mexico and Texas are relying on the antiquated Comstock Act to push their agenda to promote local ordinances creating “sanctuary cities for the unborn.” These ordinances hinge on the argument that federal law (the Comstock Act) supersedes state abortion laws and that the 150-year-old act makes it illegal for abortion providers and/or individuals to receive abortion medications.

Abortion is legal in New Mexico, and the recently passed Reproductive and Gender-Affirming Health Care Freedom Act prohibits any public body from imposing ordinances or laws that would restrict individuals from receiving reproductive or gender-affirming care. Among the town hall attendees (some in person and some who called in remotely) were several lawyers, one of whom has offered his services to the city free of charge.

Carol Young is a freelance writer who lives in Santa Fe County.

