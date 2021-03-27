On a March day in 1947, the esteemed French writer, Simone de Beauvoir, arrived in Santa Fe and began to explore the town. She published her comments in her book, America Day by Day, published by Gallimard in Paris in 1954 and later by the University of California Press.
First, she went to “the museum” — the art museum, at that time the only one in town, and was invited to a party that night: “There is a whole colony of intellectuals and artists in this town who are attracted by the site, the climate, and the proximity of Indians,” de Beauvoir went on.
In the many decades since, that colony has been mostly dispersed, driven out by high housing costs and the conversion of the town into a haven for tourists.
She admired “houses made of wood and earth that are said to be the oldest in the New World” and the view from what later became Museum Hill — “the generous spaces and virgin freshness of the mountains and the deserts … and yet it is as orderly a landscape as in Spain or Italy, its vastness is harmonious and measured.”
The view is preserved, but other elements of what de Beauvoir loved are being sunk in a sea of indiscriminate development, including three enormous housing projects, built without regard to the neighborhoods or any standard of aesthetics.
How is it that permits for these hideous apartment buildings were issued with no community oversight? Any objection is met with pieties about affordable housing, yet some builders are able to buy their way out of providing even a small percentage of affordable units by paying the city a fee. Who benefits? Where is this money going?
For the past three years, Santa Fe has been in the grip of an administration that, with two exceptions, seems numb and blind to the destruction of what makes the city of holy faith unique. While there is ample discussion of the fate of various monuments, which is deserved, there is no discussion of the fate of the town itself.
Even in the historic district, the old guidelines seemed to be applied at random, if at all; the threat of lawsuits from well-heeled newcomers brings the city authorities to their knees. Construction vehicles block sections of Camino del Monte Sol every day, and second stories and additions turn the old adobes into mansions for part-timers.
And a blind eye is turned to the destruction of the mural on the wall of yet another building, the old state archives and soon to be contemporary art museum.
Who cares? Who will speak or write? And what ears are open, at City Hall, to listen?
