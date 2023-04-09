At the conclusion of World War II, Gen. Douglas MacArthur had a general on his staff named Bonner Fellers who wrote, in a memorandum dated June 17, 1945, that “the air war on Japan was one of the most ruthless and barbaric killings of noncombatants in all of history.”

For example, one atomic bomb on Hiroshima killed more Japanese (120,000) than all Americans killed in the entire Pacific war (109,000).

Not surprisingly, the vast majority of ordinary Americans found the use of an atomic bomb morally justifiable. We were the good guys; the Japanese were the bad guys. What’s more, war technology made the issue of morality irrelevant. Technology trumped morality.

Jerry Delaney lives in Santa Fe.

