At the conclusion of World War II, Gen. Douglas MacArthur had a general on his staff named Bonner Fellers who wrote, in a memorandum dated June 17, 1945, that “the air war on Japan was one of the most ruthless and barbaric killings of noncombatants in all of history.”
For example, one atomic bomb on Hiroshima killed more Japanese (120,000) than all Americans killed in the entire Pacific war (109,000).
Not surprisingly, the vast majority of ordinary Americans found the use of an atomic bomb morally justifiable. We were the good guys; the Japanese were the bad guys. What’s more, war technology made the issue of morality irrelevant. Technology trumped morality.
So, in sum, the immense power of war technology in World War II made morally justifiable the premeditated incineration of hundreds of thousands of women, men and children who were innocent civilians. An unspoken result of WWII.
Today we are still the good guys, still have the same morality and still rely on advanced nuclear weapons as we confront the ostensible threats of Russia and China. The problem is they also see themselves as the good guys, they have the same nuclear technology and they also believe its use is morally justifiable.
This does not sound promising. So what would Shakespeare say? Let’s try this: It’s a tale told by moral idiots, full of righteous blather, signifying nothing but future catastrophe.