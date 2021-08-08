The story (“Report: Some Los Alamos nuclear waste too hazardous to move,” Aug. 2) stated Los Alamos National Laboratory has identified numerous barrels of radioactive waste so dangerous they cannot be moved without risking an explosion and exposing workers to 760 rem, far beyond the threshold of a lethal dose of radiation. This is alarming.
They don’t know what to do with the stuff, so it simmers on the Los Alamos mesa exposing us all to unknown risks.
The report makes no mention of the effects this radioactive waste is having, or may potentially have, on our groundwater. Or our air. Or the surrounding communities and pueblos.
But these terrifying risks are not concerning enough to stop LANL from moving forward toward producing even more hazardous radioactive waste. Much more.
Because the National Nuclear Security Administration is turning LANL into a massive nuclear bomb core factory which will produce 30 new bomb cores (“pits”) per year by 2026, and 80 per year by 2030.
These are weapons of mass murder. Each one of these pits will have about 20 times the destructive force of the bomb that devastated Hiroshima. And their production will result in tons more radioactive waste, which will continue to accumulate in our state, in addition to the legacy waste that is currently sitting on the Los Alamos mesa.
And get this: the NNSA has refused to perform an updated sitewide environmental assessment before proceeding to produce more of this deadly stuff.
When are New Mexicans going to say enough is enough?
And when are our elected officials going to defend us and say “Stop!” Stop the plutonium pit factory at LANL!
Our senators, our representatives, and our governor have a responsibility to tell the NNSA and the Department of Energy that our people refuse to be subjected to these risks. We say no to building new nuclear weapons in our state, and no to the resulting increase in radioactive waste.
