In her My View (“Envision the future as the new year looms,” Dec. 8), Nancy Burgas, whose stated background gives a credence to her column, is experienced enough to ask the right questions about what do we want our children’s lives to be two years from now. She inspired me to think about how her questions fit into my life, which began 87 years ago.
I lived in a nice area of a city. My parents didn’t begin to lock the house doors until the late 1950s, when a stranger walked in their front door while they felt safe in the side yard planting. He took their wallets.
My son lives in a luxury area. He has a Ring security system on his front door. The whole street has alarm systems.
When I turned 10, I was safely allowed to ride my bike anywhere I wanted to go. I grew up playing outdoors in front of my home, without fear of being shot or kidnapped. I respected my elders because they cared for me and behaved in polite, kind ways. I was able to go to the college of my choice without taking out a loan and bankrupting my parents.
We did our homework using paper, pens and pencils. I finally got a (portable) typewriter when I went off to college in 1949. While at college, we never even heard the word “rape.”
I studied journalism and the emphasis was on being truthful. Above all, be sure to get those facts straight. Who, what, when, where, why and how had to be provable in court.
Nobody dared use “bad” words in public. Our mothers taught us to not say anything about a person if we couldn’t say something good. That was right next to wearing clean underwear in case you had to go to the emergency room.
The president of the United States was right below your God in respect. If you had a safety problem, the local policeman was your go-to guy. Police took care of you. Your teachers were people to emulate and love. We knew those authority figures would take care of us and that the leaders of the rest of the world knew we were the country that took care of its people.
I lived through the Great Depression, and we felt that Franklin Roosevelt would take care of us and he sure tried. He spoke to us over the radio as a kind father. He didn’t tweet nasty comments and there was no corrupt Fox News. I lived through World War II, and we felt that we were fighting to save the world and end war, not steal oil.
By 1945, things began to change. Some for the better. Some were worse. We gained a strong middle class economically and we had great hopes for the future. On the other hand, we started to feel the need to lock our doors and be more careful about what we did and said.
