Witnessing new citizens vote for the first time is powerful, and emotional

Life as an immigrant in the United States can be challenging. There are powerful anti-immigrant sentiments that can have real, dangerous impacts on our lives. There is no shortage of politicians spreading racist, anti-immigrant rhetoric to bolster their own political careers. What they don’t understand is how powerful the voice of the immigrant community is, and the way many of us cherish our vote when we become citizens of this country.

Most citizens, either born here or naturalized, understand the critical importance of our right to vote as a basic, guaranteed right in the United States. Many naturalized citizens who have been living in the U.S. for years without a voice take their right to vote even more seriously, and take their values with them to the polls.

