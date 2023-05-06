Lately, the news around Santa Fe has had numerous references to new, rather expensive housing called “affordable” being built in Santa Fe. Many of the units are being built by Homewise, but there are many builders.

City Hall and our elected council members have approved this major housing push in the name of affordable housing. They can’t add. And they are laying upon our citizenry a major set of electric rate hikes that will be justified due to the cost ratepayers will incur from the frenzy of new energy-eating developments.

Take, for example, R-5 zoning, which would very easily allow for 1,000 housing units in less than half of one square mile — say 250 acres. To save on running natural gas lines, and natural gas is becoming out of favor, the homes will have electric heating, on-demand hot water heating, electric cook tops and dryers, lighting and have a single EV charging port even though nearly all cars are supposed to be EV within 15 years, so the homeowner will be stuck buying the new fueling port.

Shane Woolbright is a retired electric utility association executive and former city manager. He lives in Santa Fe.

