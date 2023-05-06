Lately, the news around Santa Fe has had numerous references to new, rather expensive housing called “affordable” being built in Santa Fe. Many of the units are being built by Homewise, but there are many builders.
City Hall and our elected council members have approved this major housing push in the name of affordable housing. They can’t add. And they are laying upon our citizenry a major set of electric rate hikes that will be justified due to the cost ratepayers will incur from the frenzy of new energy-eating developments.
Take, for example, R-5 zoning, which would very easily allow for 1,000 housing units in less than half of one square mile — say 250 acres. To save on running natural gas lines, and natural gas is becoming out of favor, the homes will have electric heating, on-demand hot water heating, electric cook tops and dryers, lighting and have a single EV charging port even though nearly all cars are supposed to be EV within 15 years, so the homeowner will be stuck buying the new fueling port.
An on-demand water heater has 4,000-6,000 watts of demand; the EV 4,000-10,000 watts; the home heating system will have 5,000 watts and more (that is the heat from five hair dryers, so think of heating the house like that). The rest of the home will run 1,000 watts on average. That’s 16,000 watts on the low side, or 16 kilowatts.
Those 1,000 units in that small area will pull that much energy, and since we need a new power plant for that energy at about $2,300 per kilowatt-hour (and considering we’ll need an added substation running $3.5 million-$4 million), we’re considering that Public Service Company of New Mexico has an upper-range investment of $40 million for all these new units. They’ll also need a considerable amount of investment to upgrade power lines.
It was not so long ago that we did not plan for EVs, and utilities detested on-demand water heaters, as they had huge demand and little use. But we’re here, and we’d plan that most of the use would be varied over time, and we as the utility would not need but half that capacity to feed the load.
But the cold front in Texas a few years ago showed us that maybe all the heat might be on at once. So when PNM invests that $40 million, they’ll get a $4 million annual rate hike from the rest of us to pay for the load, and they’ll be justified in getting it. Thanks, City Hall.
What is needed are requirements that developers install enough solar panels to meet the power demand they are bringing to the table. These homes run to $450,000 so adding $15,000 for solar panels doesn’t seem like a plunge, and those panels will drop the power bill by $2,000 a year based on my estimate of PNM rates in 2024.
Affordable means many things. But I can easily see electric bills running $800 in a cold month when everything is on resistance heat.
We can do the buyers of new homes a big favor by making those new units have solar power to save the buyer and the rest of us a tremendous amount of money and avoid quite a lot of CO2 in the process.
Shane Woolbright is a retired electric utility association executive and former city manager. He lives in Santa Fe.