Fifth Avenue, New York City. President Donald Trump is promenading — his Secret Service detail clearing his way, his entourage trailing respectfully. He pauses, recognizing a tall man staring at him from across the street.
Trump: “Let me have your Luger, Miller.”
Senior Adviser for Order and Discipline Stephen Miller snaps to and hands it over.
Trump points the pistol across the street and fires, winging a nun in a wheelchair. The crowd scatters, but the tall man is unmoved. With Miller steadying his arm, Trump fires again. The tall man exclaims, “Lordy!” and falls.
Officer Ryan Clancy appears. “Got a permit for that firearm, do you sir?”
Senior Adviser for Domestic Tranquility Wayne La Pierre intercedes: “No permit needed! Second Amendment, well-regulated militia, from my cold dead hands, all that stuff.”
Clancy: “Right you are, sir. Very sorry. But may I just ask … ?”
Personal TV attorney Rudy Giuliani steps up: “He can’t be questioned, officer, because the presidency requires a certain latitude in interpretation of deniable ambiguities. Disorder could break out.”
Clancy: “Yes sir, but shooting a guy on the street might be considered a kind of disorder, you know, and … .”
Personal AG William Barr frowns: “That remark is a bit snitty, officer. What you are proposing is an unprecedented expansion of the law regarding executive authority to execute executive will. It could have grave consequences.”
Clancy: “But I may be called before a grand jury and asked … .”
Personal Justice Brett Kavanaugh smiles knowingly: “There won’t be a grand jury, because the indictment and trial of a sitting president would cripple the federal government, rendering it unable to function with credibility in either the international or domestic arenas.”
Clancy: “But … .”
An old homeless man with a ski-jump nose and a five o’clock shadow steps up and whispers in Clancy’s ear: “When the president does it, that means that it is not illegal.”
Dan Embree is a West Pointer and Vietnam veteran. He has lived in New Mexico since retiring as an English professor in 2004.