Imagine being told your child is different. Imagine spending countless anxious, sleepless nights trying to puzzle out what you need to do to help your child succeed and worrying constantly that you are not doing enough. Imagine feeling every day that you are failing your child and failing your family.
This is the life of a parent whose child has disabilities.
I am the mother of two children with disabilities — Emma, in sixth grade, and Tommy, in third grade. When Tommy was 3, his preschool noticed he was not talking very much and insisted on an evaluation. He was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.
When your child has disabilities, you must attend individualized education program meetings to decide what services your child needs. At our first IEP meeting, we were shown into a room of more than 10 people, including teachers, therapists and the special education instructional leader. We were overwhelmed, intimidated and confused, but we assumed everyone knew what was in Tommy’s best interest and what he needed to succeed.
Then, his “behaviors” began. No one could tell us what was causing these behaviors or how to help him. By the time he was in second grade, the school was trying to suspend him and calling me repeatedly in the middle of the day to pick him up.
If you are lucky, like I was, you find another parent who has been through a similar process. This parent taught me so much. I learned who to talk to and what to ask for. She even attended an IEP meeting with me.
Things started turning around for us. I got connected with the school district’s special education director. I learned what services Tommy was entitled to as a student. I started taking notes detailing the many ways the school was failing to provide the services Tommy needed.
Most important, by showing that his school could not serve him, we were able to move him to another school, where the teachers and staff are trained by the University of New Mexico’s Center for Development and Disability how to teach students with autism. The new school taught Tommy how to communicate. When he is overwhelmed, he has a toolbox full of things he needs. At this school, he is thriving.
Many, many parents, especially families living in more rural areas or who have fewer resources, are not as fortunate as we are. We, the families of children living with disabilities, desperately need a strong advocate in our corner. That is why it is so important we enact the Special Education Ombud Act, House Bill 222, this year.
HB 222 will create a Special Education Ombud Office where families across the state can receive the support they need to navigate the complex special education system — from the very beginning. We will have access to people who can explain the special education process and our children’s educational rights. We will have advocates who will tell us what to expect; what all these strange, new technical terms mean; and what our options are.
The special education ombud’s information will be posted in every school and distributed every year to every student’s family in New Mexico. We will not have to depend on luck or a law degree to figure out how to get our children the education they need.
Our family’s experience would have been so different if we had the support we needed at the beginning of this long, complicated process. But it does not have to be this hard. By passing the Special Education Ombud Act, we can take a huge step toward creating a system where students living with disabilities are thriving — not drowning.
