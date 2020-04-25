Have you ever had the good fortune of a second chance? Like when that hastily written, profane email bounces back as “no such address,” offering a chance to rewrite it with a cooler head?
It feels like we’re all living that second chance writ large right now. Regrettably, it comes at the terrible cost of lost lives, lost jobs and a ravaged economy, but in many ways, we’re getting a chance to recalibrate and to, just possibly, do better going forward.
Instead of heedlessly plunging ahead, we’ve all been forced to stop cold. The brakes have been slammed on every aspect of our lives. While we are in this lockdown, we can rage against the injustice of it all, search for villains to blame, speculate about the dark, baseless conspiracies that lurk on the internet, or we can reflect on how we got here and who we want to be when we reemerge from behind our gloves and masks.
Painful as it is, this can be an opportunity for us, collectively and individually, to take stock, to assess where we’ve been going at such breakneck speed and to consider if that is really what we want for our future. We know human growth and knowledge only come with great effort; sometimes the most difficult times teach us the most.
We’ve seen the aerial photos that show the newly clear air over major cities where freeway traffic has been reduced to a trickle for weeks. And the reports of fish seen frolicking in the canals of Venice, now that the waterways aren’t clogged with multistory cruise ships, disgorging waste and fumes and tourists.
We’ve read of parents’ sudden great regard for their children’s elementary school teachers as Mom and Dad struggle to teach fifth-grade geography and math. We see reports of great gestures of love and support creatively expressed by distanced friends and family.
We have a new appreciation for the many service workers among us — farmworkers, cleaners, transportation workers — who have long struggled to provide for themselves and families on their low wages. Not to mention, our renewed respect for the expertise and selflessness of our scientific and medical communities.
We’ve been forced to limit our activities to only the most essential: family and sustenance. When the time comes to once again embrace our friends, linger in casual conversation and race to our jobs, will we be wise enough to keep those simple pleasures central to our lives and carefully calibrate what else we let in?
For instance, will we take advantage of this pause in our destruction of the Earth to reevaluate our priorities? Will we remember the precious gift of time?
I’ve never found the Marie Kondo clearing-out method to suit me, considering my sentimental, pack rat ways, but I can see value now as we rebuild our lives and societies. We can evaluate each and every activity and commitment we resume with a cold eye as we ask the famed Kondo question, “Does this bring me joy?” — with joy defined as a deep, soul-satisfying, sleep-soundly-at-night congruity between our values and the lives we lead.
When we are finally released from our universal timeout, the question will be, “Have we learned our lesson?”
Will we return to profligate, selfish, mindless ways? Will we rush, once again, to fill our lives with busyness, blindly accepting the cries of government and industry leaders to restore the world as it was, or could we maybe — just maybe — carefully, consciously build, not the world we had, but a far better one?
This timeout, tragic and unexpected, can be our opportunity to thoughtfully rewrite our message to the future.
