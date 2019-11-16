It has been said that that which separates us from animals is an opposable thumb, but surely being human takes more than having a firm grip on a golf club.
Others would say it is self-awareness — but does looking in a mirror to ensure your hair is magnificently quaffed and your tie is at an appropriate length to draw attention to one’s alleged prodigious manhood really count for anything?
French philosopher René Descartes wrote, “I think, therefore I am,” but even he would question the validity of assembling line upon line of random words qualifies as proof.
Then there is the construction of architecture (fencing), hierarchy principles and division of labor as proof, but bees and ants do that.
Combining all these things is a good start, but what really sets humans apart? That which elevates us from the animal kingdom is our humanity; that spark that projects one outside of their own self. It is the ability to sense and express love; to have empathy and appreciate beauty; to feel sorrow and compassion; t0 know and practice that which is a universal sense of right and wrong.
We have come to a point, that well-trodden crossroad, where and when we get to decide who we are, what we are and what we stand for. Choices have been made and claims expressed that a one-sixteenth-inch of skin cover containing various percentages of melanin makes one person better than another. That how we worship the same God is relevant. That who or how we love is a determinant. Or if one is afflicted with an illness, birth defect or mental disorder makes someone less worthy of love, compassion, dignity and respect. Despicable attitudes and treatment toward women have become common. Anyone who is overweight or who voted in a certain way is mocked or condemned.
Where does it end? Who will be next on the hate list? Does the amassing of personal wealth outweigh the importance of the collective right to clean water, fresh air, safe food and health care for all? Does the gaining and keeping of power and influence exceed any sense of decency, truth, justice and, yes, humanity?
This is more than a test; the alarms have sounded. This is an actual emergency. What will it be? What will you do? What is important? What will you choose? This is a defining moment in the history of this great nation. Who we are as a people, a society — our humanity — is tested. Think clearly, choose wisely, take a stand, be counted, be human. Be well.
Harry Pollitt is a resident of Santa Fe and a working sculptor.
