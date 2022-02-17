While the work of the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission can appear complex, the truth is it’s really pretty simple: We work with utilities to make sure the lights stay on at fair prices to ratepayers with a reasonable return to utilities on their investments.
Since last summer, Public Service Company of New Mexico has been keeping us abreast of challenges facing the replacement of resources meant to cover the production of the San Juan Generating Station once it closes. PNM officials reassured us the issue was in hand until their most recent filings. Those revealed a much-reduced reserve margin, and the company notified us at the PRC of the possibility of failing to meet necessary margins for peak summer usage this year.
Commissioner Joseph Maestas even inquired during an open meeting last summer about the possible necessity of keeping the San Juan Generating Station open for another few months to cover reserve margins — an idea that PNM itself roundly rejected at the time as wholly unnecessary. Obviously, circumstances have changed — and just as obviously, we continue to stand ready to work with PNM to figure out what is necessary to keep the lights on.
In furtherance of that mission, since the pandemic began, the commission has been actively investigating New Mexico utilities’ financial- and service-related challenges. On service issues, we opened dockets on resource adequacy and global supply-chain disruptions in June and October of last year, wherein we reviewed monthly submitted comments from both investor-owned utilities and rural cooperatives about impacts on their readiness to provide service. We consolidated these two dockets in our Feb. 9 public meeting to comprehensively analyze multiple, changing influences on service reliability.
In that docket, we sought further in-depth information to identify possible short- and long-term solutions. This was part of our continuing, collaborative effort with utilities to identify solutions to pressing resource adequacy problems. Throughout this process, almost all New Mexico utilities have timely responded and greatly helped us understand their needs.
Further, we are aggregating the most recent responses from investor-owned utilities and cooperatives in an effort to inform state and federal leaders of the potential challenges facing utilities, particularly rural co-ops, due to COVID-19-related supply-chain issues and how that might affect emergency response.
PNM in January filed information on firm power it has procured for 2022 and its options, including to continue operating the San Juan Generating Station for four more months past the 2022 summer peak demand season, to provide firm capacity.
PNM CEO Pat Collawn even told analysts and shareholders on a recent PNM Resources earnings call, “I can assure you, we do have the resources covered for the summertime,” according to a report in the utility industry publication California Energy Markets.
Our replacement resource choice for San Juan Generating Station closure was selected because it best fit the Energy Transition Act’s mandate for least environmental impacts, higher ratios of capital costs to fuel costs and best cost reclamation and reuse, supplying nearly $900 million investment in the school district and county. This decision was not challenged by PNM, the attorney general or other parties. As always, we welcome other stakeholders’ energetic interest in commission cases. Last week, we approved replacement resources for Palo Verde lease interests relinquished by PNM, which will help alleviate energy issues in future years.
But given the questions about "this" year, we understand utility customers’ concerns. As weather, health and supply-chain factors evolve in the energy transition, we remain committed to ensuring utilities provide reliable, cost-effective service.
While dramatic headlines might cause concern, the commission is working closely with PNM on an effective joint resolution to move us forward together. We want to assure all New Mexicans that the PRC is doing everything in its power to keep the lights on.
