Like any political party, Democrats don’t agree on everything. But as 20 candidates got up on the debate stage last week, Democrats in New Mexico found that there’s more that unites us than divides us.
The Democratic Party of New Mexico has seen unprecedented enthusiasm this cycle. The momentum from our historic victories in 2018 has continued to grow, and we’re seeing that energy in all parts of our state. Groups from Taos to Lordsburg held watch parties last week, bringing together Democrats who are eager to see what 2020 might have in store.
In Santa Fe County, the Democratic Party of Santa Fe County, Earth Care, and the Santa Fe Sunrise Movement teamed up to hold a watch party and potluck. They had nearly 100 attendees, and the viewings fostered hope in the group about efforts to combat climate change. Everyone in the room agreed that, despite differences, Democrats across the board are working toward a smart solution to the climate crisis. Viewers were able to appreciate the vision of the future that Democratic candidates brought to the stage.
In a more rural part of our state, Roosevelt and Curry County Democrats hosted a joint watch party. The attendees ranged in age and background, but they could all agree that any Democratic candidate would handle health care policy better than President Donald Trump. After the current administration’s many attempts to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, attendees were unanimous on one thing — Donald Trump does not deserve four more years in office.
Across New Mexico, Democrats came together last week to debate their personal views and focus on the future. We saw candidates advocating for an America where everyone has access to affordable health care, the government works for the people, and our economy is built to benefit hard working families — not billionaires and corporations.
Though they may have been contentious at times, the debates did more to emphasize Democratic unity than Democratic divisions. We’re committed to supporting families and creating an economy that works for everyone. We know that separating children from their parents is cruel, and we want a president who celebrates and respects our history as a nation of immigrants. We believe that health care is a human right, and no one should be denied coverage based on a preexisting condition. And last but not least, Democrats are universally enthusiastic about electing a standard-bearer who will make Trump a one-term president.
Marg Elliston is chairperson of the Democratic Party of New Mexico. She lives in Corrales.