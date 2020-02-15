During a talk I gave recently to the Theater Lovers Club about comedy, someone in the audience asked me how I felt about Mel Brook’s movie, The Producers. I said, “I know what I’m about to say isn’t popular, but I found the film offensive.” The question came from Paul Lazarus, who then wrote an opinion piece for The New Mexican (“In comedy, what is over the line?” My View, Jan. 26). Paul’s basic view is: When it comes to comedy, nothing is over the line. This is where we part company.
First know this: I find nothing remotely funny about the Holocaust. Mel Brooks obviously has a different perspective. He wrote The Producers and the big musical number, “Springtime for Hitler,” precisely to make fun of Hitler — to ridicule him; hoping to turn him into a joke.
Hitler was no joke. Of the 6 million Jews he slaughtered, 1 million of them were children killed in the gas chamber or shot into mass graves. To my way of thinking, when you joke about the Holocaust, you diminish the horror of it. Another tragedy I will not cross comedically is the 400 years of slavery we’ve had in this country. Tell me what joke would make you hysterical over that?
Paul Lazarus’ My View goes on to question, is there “no room for satire anymore?” With today’s outspoken and satirical late-night hosts: Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers — and sold-out Broadway shows like Book Of Mormon, I’d say there’s more satire in comedy now then ever before.
What’s insidious today are the tons of would-be comics working at comedy clubs, on cable, social media and podcasts who are saturating the airwaves. Half should be sent back to junior high school to work on their material — not because their satire is too controversial, but because they just “ain’t” funny!
I do know a bit about satire. I did write for the long-running television situation comedy All In The Family. And most of my plays have been satirical in nature. To top it off, it was because of Lenny Bruce that I met my wife of 56 years. But that’s another story.
The bottom line is: Comedy is subjective. What makes you laugh might not make your brother-in-law laugh. So a blanket statement like, when it comes to comedy, “nothing is over the line,” just doesn’t hold up. Tell a joke about polio to a father or mother whose child has polio and see what kind of laugh you get. I do thank Paul for broadening the conversation of my talk — “Comedy: What’s Funny?” — a topic I find especially timely in our world today.
