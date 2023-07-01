I have lived in New Mexico, particularly Santa Fe and Belen, since 1977, and was blessed to marry into the Hispano-mestizo culture.

Like a lot of Santa Fe residents, my heart was broken when the obelisk was toppled on Oct. 12, 2020. I immediately made my opinions known to the mayor and City Council, and later wrote My View pieces on the issue. I went into the Culture, History, Art, Reconciliation and Truth process — which was designed to help decide what to do next — with an open mind.

But I immediately saw a rift existed in how many participants perceived the goals of CHART and how Artful Life, process facilitators, perceived them. I was at the council meeting on March 8, 2022, and was disturbed about the community division there, but also heard representatives from community groups that still want to see a mutually agreeable resolution.

Bob White is retired and lives in Santa Fe.

Recommended for you