I have lived in New Mexico, particularly Santa Fe and Belen, since 1977, and was blessed to marry into the Hispano-mestizo culture.
Like a lot of Santa Fe residents, my heart was broken when the obelisk was toppled on Oct. 12, 2020. I immediately made my opinions known to the mayor and City Council, and later wrote My View pieces on the issue. I went into the Culture, History, Art, Reconciliation and Truth process — which was designed to help decide what to do next — with an open mind.
But I immediately saw a rift existed in how many participants perceived the goals of CHART and how Artful Life, process facilitators, perceived them. I was at the council meeting on March 8, 2022, and was disturbed about the community division there, but also heard representatives from community groups that still want to see a mutually agreeable resolution.
I may be naive, but I think a way forward exists that will not only address the monuments question, but also work toward strengthening community groups that are currently themselves in a bit of disarray. I still believe in the concept of truth-healing-reconciliation but know they have to occur in that order.
To that end, I would propose the following first step. I sincerely believe that if this is not done, anything placed on the Plaza is at risk of vandalism and/or destruction.
That brings me to truth. There has never been an official accounting of what led up to the toppling of the Soldiers’ Monument, or obelisk, only much rumor, innuendo and self-serving interpretations to the media of what happened.
Just reading the published accounts of the mayor and Santa Fe Police Department captain in charge on that weekend raise more questions than they answer. The City Council needs to appropriate funds to initiate an independent investigation of the actions and communications of all members of the city administration and police department leading up to the toppling of the obelisk, and any actions or communications on the subject up to the present day.
This should be contracted to an out-of-state entity capable of collecting the information, with unfiltered results then published. All current city employees should be required to participate, and all relevant communications documents and logs should be made available. Former employees should be encouraged to participate if they have relevant information, as should the District Attorney’s Office. The out-of-state entity is critical because such a group would be far less likely to face charges of bias and could provide a much more objective review. This entity should have validated experience in law enforcement and public administration.
Such an investigation would be a first step in minimizing the damage being done by social media misinformation by both the extreme ends of the spectrum in this dispute, as they continue to seek clicks and prominence in activist groups.
The report should provide a blueprint for responses to any such future incidents. It also would provide data for use in developing strategies for healing the increasingly tragic rifts in this place we all call home. Because before there can be reconciliation and healing, we must first find the truth.