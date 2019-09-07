When my wife and I lived in London in the late ’50s, early ’60s, our community included a green grocer for fruits and vegetables, a butcher who could even take a grouse or pheasant you shot and prepare it, a baker, a florist for inexpensive flowers, and a stationery where, besides papers and envelopes, you bought toilet paper, or tissue, as they call it.
Working-class folks had their own club. It was called a pub, with the pub side for the guys and a saloon side for the gals. And it was not unusual, in rural towns, for families to be living in brick houses without bathrooms. At the bottom of the High Street were community buildings for baths and showers and toilets.
In those days, you were required to attend school through your 14th birthday. Many boys and girls left for beginner’s jobs while some went on through high school and very few to college.
Think of the working-class community with its daily communication with each other. What stories to share, what gossip to whisper, what laughter or comfort to give someone in sadness.
Then the first supermarket chain was introduced, Tesco. Of course, there were hew and cries about this behemoth capturing under one roof the butcher and baker and green grocer, etc. But it freed up time as it cut off community.
My wife and I watched it spread, as we had the same thing happen when we were young teenagers in the U.S. And what have we seen in the last decade here in the great USA? Home Depot and Office Depot and their ilk remove the hardware store and the stationery. The big pharmacies carrying many parts of a supermarket, which itself has a pharmacy.
But, voila! Amazon can take all your medicines, package the pills individually by day and drop it by your house. Just as new companies can deliver your meals cooked or ready for your preparation, we can Skype on our computer or cellphone, text back and forth or use Facebook. We can try, unsuccessfully, to limit the robo calls from companies that, thanks to Google and others, know more about our habits and therefore, likely purchases, than we can imagine.
And now Market Street (formerly Albertsons) in the DeVargas Center is planning self checkouts. Another step — and a big one — breaking down our social fabric.
I remember my first trip to Albertsons, almost 30 years ago, and met Cindy at the counter. Her infectious smile sent me out the door knowing nothing could go wrong that day. And the times I teased David, who had been there for more than 30 years, with his black hair without one gray wisp, while I became bald. And Florence, etc.
What do we gain? Twenty minutes on a busy day — and what do we lose? Community, humanity, togetherness. No wonder anxiety is on the rise. We need each other, not just close friends. We need community.
Gerald Hotchkiss lives in Tesuque.