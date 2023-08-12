As longtime volunteers and supporters of the International Folk Art Market, we were disappointed and saddened, yet strangely not terribly surprised, at the recent news of Melissa Mann’s departure as market CEO. This is the fourth CEO of the market in recent years and the third consecutive leader who has left the position after a brief tenure. For any healthy organization, the logical question to ask is: “What is going on between the board and staff that causes this level of turnover?”
Mann was exceptionally skilled at managing the plethora of challenges IFAM presents, including fundraising, staff development, outreach to the community and dealing with the hundreds of issues that arise during market. She managed all of that with a wonderful air of constant support to her staff and uplifting spirit. Adding to the annual challenges was the recent herculean effort to move away from Museum Hill to the Santa Fe Railyard in the center of town.
Naturally there were glitches, but they were drowned out by the tsunami of great acclaim. Importantly, the market broke attendance, sales and revenue records. Most importantly, the average take-home revenue for each artist was the highest it has been. Yet still Mann found it untenable to stay.
Any healthy organization would recognize these challenges; celebrate these statistics; applaud, support and reward staff and leadership. Instead, we learned along with everyone else that Mann will be moving on in a brief line buried in the newsletter announcing the market’s record-breaking successes. How incredibly disappointing and dispiriting. Mann loved IFAM and loved working with her team and vice versa. We can only assume how difficult this is for the hardworking full-time and part-time staff, not to mention the over 2,000 committed volunteers who give their time to the artists of the market each year.
Indeed, we and others are reconsidering our volunteer commitment to IFAM. We know IFAM exists for the artists and their communities. That’s what motivates us annually. However, it feels uncomfortable to commit to the organization when we feel board governance seems to have little regard for high-quality and talented leadership.
Mann is only the latest to walk away. There was Jeff Snell, an Ashoka Social Innovator award winner and MacArthur “genius grant” awardee. Stuart Ashman, one of founding spirits of the market, did not or could not continue in the position. These are three outstanding leaders. We ask again: “How can the board not do more to keep these quality folks?”
IFAM is a gift to folk artists and their families around the world. It is a gift to Santa Fe. It is a gift to all who believe art can be a glue that holds traditions together. We wish IFAM well and, for the good of all, we wish stability for the organization.
Tony Gerlicz is a retired Santa Fe educator and longtime IFAM volunteer. Diane Friedman is a retired Santa Fe physician and IFAM volunteer chair.