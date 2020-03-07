My husband and I have spent the last two years fostering a little boy. He had been abused and neglected and over those two years we worked hard to heal his emotional and physical wounds. We straightened out some medical issues he had, cheered him on as he learned to walk and talk, and wove him into the fabric of our family life. He was raised as the brother to our biological son.
With 10 days of notice, he was removed from our home and sent to live with a relative. It is still opaque to me why he was not with this relative to begin with if she was safe and wanted him; or why he is with this relative now if she was not safe or did not want him. We have not heard from her. I am sure my little boy wonders why we disappeared from his life after promising to keep him safe.
The New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department would posit that reunification with biological parents is always what is best for the child. If that is not feasible, the next best possibility is living with a close relative (kinship foster care).
The picture from the data is much more complex than CYFD would lead you to believe. It is true that in many measurable ways, children in kinship foster care do better than their counterparts in non-kinship placements. However, the differences in outcomes shrink between the two groups the longer a child remains in the home. Studies also show that of the three groups (biological parents, kinship care, non-kinship care) children reunified with biological parents are the most likely to reenter the foster care system.
I would argue that the priorities of CYFD are skewed. Foster parents and CYFD agree that parents should be reunified with their children if they correct their issues within a timely fashion. According to the Adoption and Safe Families Act, states are required to file for Termination of Parental Rights after 15 months. That seems like a reasonable timeline to most foster parents. CYFD does not follow federal timelines and is regularly out of compliance, losing money annually.
Foster parents and CYFD also agree that if there are safe and loving relatives available when a child comes into custody, they are the best choice. Where foster parents disagree with CYFD is that family reunification is always best, even after years of attachment to a nonbiological foster parent.
The data we do know is that repeated traumas in childhood have lifelong consequences to health and wellbeing — commonly called “adverse childhood experiences.” Losing first a biological parent to drug misuse or physical abuse is a major trauma. Losing another primary caregiver after years, often with little notice, is another added trauma. The priorities of a child welfare department should be to keep children safe, to assist in their healing of traumas, and to prevent future traumas.
In summary, the priorities should be the welfare of the child. If that can be achieved by maintaining their family unit, so much the better. But if it cannot, what is best for the child should be the primary goal. This should be a child welfare department, not a Children, Youth and Families Department.
I will not foster again. For my foster son, I am another loving adult who let him down, who disappeared from his life. I will not allow CYFD to make me into an instrument of maltreatment to another child by allowing me to create trust with a harmed child and then forcing me to take it away.
