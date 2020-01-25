New Mexicans have been wringing their hands for decades over the pathetic performance of our schoolchildren. There is much disagreement as to the effectiveness of spending countless millions, and questions remain if there ever will be enough money to solve the problem without a clear definition as to what a good education is and how to measure it. We keep putting off real reforms that would create an environment where learning is more important than pandering to a social agenda and kowtowing to teachers’ unions.
If we’re serious about preparing our children to take their place in the real world with English language skills, basic math and an understanding of civics works, we must face facts; and one of those is that we keep separating the stakeholder groups and dealing with them individually.
Teachers feel overburdened with accountability requirements and unacceptably low wages. Parents feel helpless and don’t take an active role in supporting their own children. Businesses want workers with basic skills that can be productive from day one. Government wants to spend money, thinking that will save our children from a bleak future where they are unable to compete. Then there’s social promotion, the worst thing to come down the educational pike in many a moon.
If children are not reading at their current level, they should not be promoted to the next, more demanding, grade. That’s just common sense, but that is not an idea that is shared by social scientists or some “enlightened” educators who worry that little Johnny or Juan will be psychologically damaged if they don’t tag along with their classmates and move up the grade ladder.
In many European school systems, there is a two-track approach used in high schools to place students on one of two paths — vocational or college-bound — and it’s done by assessing students’ capabilities and their aptitude.
Those taking the college path are given college-level courses in high schools. There is no stigma with taking the vocational path as many go on to further training in trades and often end up earning just as much as their college counterparts. Many of them also start their own businesses, which helps grow their country’s tax base.
Free U.S. college is an ideological plan, based on the belief that college is for everybody and everybody will be better off for it. This “Obamacare”-type solution forces everyone to accept that flawed premise. Proponents will say that more college grads will improve our society. Graduating more students with degrees of marginal worth will only increase unemployment, not lower it. If your son or daughter wants to go to college, fine. You pay for it.
The cost of a college education is also too high. The reasons are: over-administration, escalating professors’ wages and unionization of educators. Costs must be lowered. There’s no defensible reason for a half-dozen University of New Mexico vice presidents’ salaries to exceed $200,000 per year.
Students need to make sensible, market-based education choices in order to adapt to the changing economy and secure their financial stability. Instead, we are busy turning out specialists that cannot find work.
If New Mexico is to move its students up the quality education ladder, it must stop thinking with its brain tied behind its back. Opening up the state’s purse strings and throwing money at the problem may make the governor popular with teachers and win her a second term, but it won’t trickle down to benefit our students — not without some serious soul-searching and educational reform. Ideas matter, but good ideas matter more.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.