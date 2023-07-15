Americans love our cars, and we also love our guns. There are some 280 million personal and commercial vehicles registered in the U.S. That works out to 1.2 persons for each car and truck. And there are estimated to be more than 400 million privately owned firearms in our country, which works out to 1.2 guns for every person (and which accounts for about one-third of all the civilian-owned guns in the world, by the way).
Unfortunately, motor vehicles and firearms both carry inherent, and somewhat comparable, risks — though frankly, guns are more deadly.
Over the last seven years, from 2016 through 2022, more than 272,000 Americans died in traffic accidents, an average of nearly 39,000 each year. Over the same period, nearly 293,000 Americans were killed by guns, an annual average of almost 42,000.
So, what if we treated guns like cars?
In order to operate an automobile, you must take a test to get a driver’s license — and to operate a more powerful commercial vehicle, you’d need more extensive training and have to take a more stringent CDL test. Given the corresponding risk to public safety, it only seems reasonable to require a similar testing and permitting process to use a firearm — and, likewise, more stringent training, testing and permitting requirements for more powerful weapons.
Also, if you own a vehicle, it must be registered with your state government. It only seems reasonable to require registration of personal firearms, too. Additionally, in many states, periodic inspections are required to ensure your vehicle conforms to safety and emissions standards. It only seems reasonable to require periodic safety checks on privately owned firearms, for example, to ensure trigger locks are properly fitted (there are more than 100 accidental firearm deaths to children in the U.S. each year, most shot by another child).
Perhaps most importantly, if you own a vehicle, you must carry an insurance policy on that car or truck, including liability coverage — and the more hazardous the vehicle is, the higher the cost of coverage. The policy on your neighbor’s Toyota Corolla costs significantly less than the policy on your co-worker’s Mazda Miata.
It only seems reasonable to require liability coverage on firearm ownership, as well. Likewise, the more powerful the weapon is, the greater the cost of insurance should be.
Finally, there are certain types of vehicles that are not permitted to operate on our streets because they pose too great a public danger. You simply can’t drive an IndyCar or NASCAR race car on a public road. It only seems reasonable that gravely dangerous firearms should also be banned from public use, for example, military-style semi-automatic rifles with high-capacity magazines. As we have increasingly seen over the last few weeks, months and years, these weapons present an extreme public danger.
Some may object that such public safety policies would infringe upon the Second Amendment, but this is not so. None of these proposed regulations — except for a ban on semi-automatic assault rifles, which are really weapons of war no more fit for public use than a race car — would trespass on any individual’s right to own guns. Moreover, the Second Amendment clearly implies the possession and use of firearms may be “well regulated.” Reasonable regulations do not constitute infringements.
Chris Bierwirth lives in Santa Fe and is a co-founder of the Northern New Mexico chapter of Brady United Against Gun Violence.