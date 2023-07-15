Americans love our cars, and we also love our guns. There are some 280 million personal and commercial vehicles registered in the U.S. That works out to 1.2 persons for each car and truck. And there are estimated to be more than 400 million privately owned firearms in our country, which works out to 1.2 guns for every person (and which accounts for about one-third of all the civilian-owned guns in the world, by the way).

Unfortunately, motor vehicles and firearms both carry inherent, and somewhat comparable, risks — though frankly, guns are more deadly.

Over the last seven years, from 2016 through 2022, more than 272,000 Americans died in traffic accidents, an average of nearly 39,000 each year. Over the same period, nearly 293,000 Americans were killed by guns, an annual average of almost 42,000.

Chris Bierwirth lives in Santa Fe and is a co-founder of the Northern New Mexico chapter of Brady United Against Gun Violence.

