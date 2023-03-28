With all the “bank crisis” talk, let me share some of what goes on when a bank fails.

Just at the start of the financial crisis in 2007, a bank headquartered in a nearby town failed due to poor lending decisions. On a Friday, about five people from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation appeared at that bank’s headquarters, announced they were taking over the bank and, at the end of day, began work to secure records, safeguard the computer system, inventory cash on hand and so forth.

At the same time, one FDIC person appeared at each branch and explained to staff and customers what was going on. The bank did not open Saturday, although the FDIC person was there to talk to customers. On Monday, the bank reopened for all normal business with the FDIC staff in place to make sure that everything went smoothly.

Jim Lodes lives in Santa Fe.

