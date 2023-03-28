With all the “bank crisis” talk, let me share some of what goes on when a bank fails.
Just at the start of the financial crisis in 2007, a bank headquartered in a nearby town failed due to poor lending decisions. On a Friday, about five people from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation appeared at that bank’s headquarters, announced they were taking over the bank and, at the end of day, began work to secure records, safeguard the computer system, inventory cash on hand and so forth.
At the same time, one FDIC person appeared at each branch and explained to staff and customers what was going on. The bank did not open Saturday, although the FDIC person was there to talk to customers. On Monday, the bank reopened for all normal business with the FDIC staff in place to make sure that everything went smoothly.
There was no hassle about withdrawing funds, if the customer wanted to. Bank lines of credit were a problem, and it took a week or so to get those going again, but deposit accounts, up to the $250,000 insurance limit, were no problem. No new paperwork, no new identification or waiting period. The FDIC made sure checks were processed, computer records were kept up to date and the bank continued to function normally.
The FDIC came to the bank where I worked because they knew we were in good shape. We ended up acquiring the deposit accounts, the local branches and hired most of the non-executive employees of the failing bank. The FDIC provided us with all the computer records we needed, personnel records, account signature cards and so forth. That transition took about 10 days and went smoothly.
Bottom line, your bank or credit union probably has insurance up to $250,000 on your accounts. If you are unsure, check with your banker. But even if the bank or credit union you use were to fail — and very, very few actually do — your money is safe and, subject to the limits, is guaranteed. And, most importantly, will be available as you need it.