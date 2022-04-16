In the past few months, we have seen the governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, and a congressional representative from North Carolina, Madison Cawthorn, spew their hatred, malice and vitriol all over the women and parents of Texas and the tens of thousands of Ukrainians fighting for their homeland.
Abbott ceremoniously signed horrific legislation to limit women’s health choices by criminalizing them and anyone who might assist them with often necessary medical procedures. Then he has taken on another smaller and weaker class of his citizens — transgender children and the parents who provide them love and support. He obviously does not even recognize the irony in the two forms of victimization since he is so blinded by his desire to appeal to the hatred of his political base.
Cawthorn had been quite vocal in his support for Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and its resultant carnage there, calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a thug and his administration beset by “woke” ideologies.
It is quite difficult to understand how these two men can publicly show such an incredible lack of compassion for the women, children and parents of Texas struggling with many of life’s critical dilemmas and then, on Cawthorn’s part, the embattled people of Ukraine.
Both of these men are in wheelchairs and have readily availed themselves of the numerous benefits of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) of 1990. This act was passed by a compassionate cross-section of their fellow citizens. This writer, as a result of a medical event over two years ago, was left with a residual impairment which qualifies me for a blue vehicular placard, giving me convenient parking access.
Many times, as I use the privilege, I can only think of the compassionate underpinning of the ADA and the many government office-holders and association groups making it possible. It seems ultra-ironic these two men with disabilities can find such hatred and malice in their hearts to victimize so many of their own citizens and freedom fighters on the other side of the globe. All Abbott and Cawthon seem to pursue are the prohibition of so many others from seeking their inalienable rights of “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” How pitifully sad!
Raymond McQueen is a retired insurance and risk management professional and has lived in the Santa Fe area for over 15 years.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.