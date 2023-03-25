Feb. 2 demarcates the point in the calendar halfway between the winter solstice and spring equinox, which blew in like a lion last Monday in New Mexico.

In simpler times, (prior to anthropogenic greenhouse gases causing climate change with the resulting predictability of drought, fires, floods and species extinction, but the rarely predictable weather) on that day — Groundhog Day — it would be up to the groundhog to partner with his shadow to determine the weather for the next six weeks.

Here in New Mexico, as many of you already know, we do not have groundhogs. Rather we have gophers. Bazillions of gophers. Los Alamos’ own rodent celebrity, the glow-in-the-dark gopher Gus, will see his shadow. How can we predict a shadow? He always sees his shadow, so just because he takes a look outside before going back into his hole, it doesn’t mean winter will stick around. After all, since he glows in the dark, his shadow is always with him, and not just a shadow, but a complete X-ray.

Jody Benson grew up with the bomb in Los Alamos, and now works on environmental issues including trying to stop the new Los Alamos National Laboratory mission of nuclear-weapons trigger manufacturing.