Not many sunny days ago, a friend was strolling in her quiet Santa Fe neighborhood, enjoying the beginning traces of spring.
When a couple appeared ahead, she anticipated the prospect of greeting new neighbors. However, she was disheartened when they veered away, abruptly crossing the street to pass her by. The walk suddenly felt less sunny. Being slighted, even if only by strangers, was painful.
That day was early on during the pandemic. It seemed that the pair, in keeping their distance, were a few days ahead of the curve. Yet even while rationalizing the benign intentions, my friend still felt hurt. I believe the wound has since healed as we have learned more about COVID-19 and the importance of maintaining social distancing. Still, back in that moment, it may have helped had the unknown couple provided some sign of recognition. Perhaps a nod or a well-timed smile.
Recently, the grocery store erected plexiglass divisions at checkouts. A simple solution to distance clerks from scores of passing shoppers, protecting both. However, as quickly as hearing about the new panes had put a smile on my face, hearing an example where a customer leaned around the glass toward the clerk, wiped it away.
The customer intruded upon the clerk’s space and haven. There was no easy “escape across the street.” I assume the younger clerk might have wondered whether he could or should try to advise his senior about new social-distancing policies. But he did not. He seemed to answer the peering person’s questions. The moment passed. Checked out, the shopper may have left none the wiser.
I have imagined myself in the shoes of folks in these stories. Admittedly, I’m not one naturally quick on his feet. Especially when faced with socially awkward situations. I’ve been known to blurt out a mere “um” before freezing up. However, I have found that even I can become better prepared for some interactions, not only through personal experience but also by learning about or contemplating different examples.
It seems that, over my decades, at least some switches have flipped in my brain. Now I get past my ums at least more quickly, enhancing the communication.
Imagine that most of us will contemplate and evolve social behaviors over the following months — how we interact with one another in different settings: on the streets, in stores, parks, elevators, working in warehouses, on the phone. I wonder: How will we interact with children who don’t always listen? Or seniors who can’t always hear? With those who are in a hurry? In situations that require quicker responses? Or those that allow time for contemplation? What if we come across someone who is injured? Would I give CPR to a stranger? It has helped me to start asking these questions.
One conclusion I’ve come to: Regardless of the when, the where or who, and during this time when the invisible seems to more easily arouse fear, I believe that most situations still allow us act courteously. The words — “Thank you,” “I’m sorry,” “One moment please” — are quick ones to employ.
Not too hard to wave. Enjoy a thumbs-up here and there. A simple courtesy may facilitate a better conversation that would otherwise be difficult and, importantly, also hopefully help us enjoy moments together. And you know what? I’m even going to give myself a pass on a few ums! (Not a bad word, is it?)
