Do the needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few or the one?
I’m not sure how to voice my questions because the potential to cause a lot of anger is high. I’m referring to the state of hospital care in the United States (and possibly everywhere else).
Hospitals are seeing more high-acuity, inpatient cases — including COVID-19 patients — requiring longer lengths of stay than before the pandemic in 2019. While such cases are contributing to revenue increases, any gains are offset by higher care costs for treating patients with more severe conditions.
A new analysis prepared by Kaufman, Hall & Associates LLC and released by the American Hospital Association highlights the ongoing consequences of the coronavirus pandemic on the financial stability of hospitals and health systems, threatening their ability to continue to provide essential services to their patients and communities.
Hospital COVID-19 patients requiring inpatient and/or intensive care increased dramatically, which crowded out other non-COVID-19 health care services and created significant staffing challenges.
Emergencies such as heart attack patients, automobile accidents and acts of violence have been delayed due to limited capabilities in both hospital space and hospital staffing. In some cases, ambulances are not able to take emergency victims to the hospital and take exceedingly long times to reach these people. Emergency room wait times are days, not hours. Hospital staff are tired and overworked and, in many cases, leaving. This information is reported daily on many of the TV news programs.
All the “experts” claim that vaccination is the key. Indeed, the great majority of COVID-19 patients in the hospital are unvaccinated. I understand that everyone feels it is their right to either get vaccinated or not, and to this I don’t disagree.
At this time, there are venues that you cannot gain access to unless you have proof of vaccination. This, I believe, is in an effort to keep the public safe. You are free to either show proof of vaccination or not attend.
My question is, why doesn’t the same logic apply to hospitalization and health care? In other words, if you show up to a hospital with COVID-19, should you be allowed entry if you have made the choice to refuse vaccination? Doesn’t this put so many at risk and cause an unnecessary burden on our health care system?
