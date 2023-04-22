On this pleasant Sunday morning, I was listening to Buffalo Springfield’s “For What It’s Worth.” One of the lyrics made me wonder why Americans feel they need war weapons to protect themselves? What are we so afraid of?
The people of Ukraine are in actual war. It was brought to their land by an external power. In the U.S., we sit in comfort and relative safety. We have two oceans on our flanks and friendly nations on each side. What is it we are so afraid of? It can only be internal threats we guard against.
After all, the Second Amendment was intended by the Founding Fathers to provide for a well-organized militia, self-appointed vigilantes.
It seems the fear of imagined foes is driving weapons hoarding and gun worship. I cannot find other words to describe the compulsion to hold on to public access to weapons of war when our children are dying. Destructive forces only destroy, and we remain vigilant and afraid.
Limiting access to lethal weapons of war gets closer to the mark. There are enough guns out in the homeland to arm every man, woman and child several times over. This has resulted in gun manufacturers being well off, and Americans not feeling safer. Safety is especially absent for police officers who cannot tell the good guy with a gun from a bad guy with a gun when they reach the site of yet another mass shooting. We feel afraid every time we prepare to take our children to school, or go out to the theater or Walmart or a concert or any place in America.
It’s our American exceptionalism to have this self-inflicted wound.
It seems to me that if folks have weapons, they’ll want to use them. The tool calls for its use. Launch the projectile at whatever feelings we want to suppress. That feeling is never quashed by firing the gun, rifle or semi-automatic tool for killing.
I don’t own a gun — never would. But I lived with an NRA member — my father. He grew up in a hostile environment. In his homeland, there were actual threats, actual highway robbers, an actual need for vigilance and preparations for self-defense. Chances of needing a gun to defend our home in the U.S. were almost zero. But, he kept his gun handy and loaded. Not safe.
Luckily, none of us kids were curious enough to play with it. Otherwise I would have a more tragic and compelling tale. I could quote the statistics with extra oomph. These arguments have not been convincing to lawmakers. Instead, we have states where people can carry a gun to a playground — unrestricted.
What will it take to turn this around? Is the lack of political leadership on this topic just another example of the corporate takeover of our political system? Or are Americans in the land of freedom too afraid to let go of the AR-15, AK-47 and other tools to mow down children in their schools?
Evelyn Herrera is an immigration attorney who works for Catholic Charities in Santa Fe.