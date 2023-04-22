On this pleasant Sunday morning, I was listening to Buffalo Springfield’s “For What It’s Worth.” One of the lyrics made me wonder why Americans feel they need war weapons to protect themselves? What are we so afraid of?

The people of Ukraine are in actual war. It was brought to their land by an external power. In the U.S., we sit in comfort and relative safety. We have two oceans on our flanks and friendly nations on each side. What is it we are so afraid of? It can only be internal threats we guard against.

After all, the Second Amendment was intended by the Founding Fathers to provide for a well-organized militia, self-appointed vigilantes.

