It’s exciting to be alive at a time when more and more people realize that our democracy isn’t working and that it needs to be revitalized. There are so many good ideas about how to improve our elections, draw our political jurisdictions and get more of us to engage.
There is an overarching issue that must accompany any change in order to effect the transformation we deserve: reducing the corrosive effect of money. Our legislators can’t represent us properly if they are beholden to special interests and if they have to spend a huge amount of their time fundraising. We deserve candidates who aren’t rich and to be protected from ones who have a fortune.
Sept. 17 marked Constitution Day. Let’s remember that when that document was ratified in 1787, power was accorded to us — not to the wealthy. Reclaiming our inalienable authority will be hard because the Constitution itself has been degraded by recent Supreme Court decisions and must be amended. Thankfully, the effort to effect this change is well underway in every corner of our country.
Please let your voice be heard. Our political leaders need to understand that their constituents are keenly interested in reducing the amount of money our elections require and the power of big donors. Take a few minutes to let them know how you feel.
There are many groups involved in this effort. The vast majority are impressive. Here are two: American Promise (americanpromise.net) has created a robust national effort to pass a constitutional amendment. Its Santa Fe chapter is quite active. RepresentUs (represent.us) has built a massive campaign to pass its comprehensive Anti-Corruption Act.
Check it out by watching videos of Jennifer Lawrence, Michael Douglas and other luminaries strutting their democracy-reform chops. Its New Mexico affiliate (nmmop.org) is very busy. You’ll enjoy hanging out with the people doing this work — even, sadly, at a distance.
