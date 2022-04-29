“We shall not fail or falter; we shall not weaken or tire. Neither the sudden shock of battle, nor the long-drawn trials of vigilance and exertion will wear us down. Give us the tools, and we will finish the job.” – Winston Churchill, February 9, 1941
We are at that point again. Anyone who thinks that World War III is not upon us is either not paying attention or ignorant of history or both. We are all Ukrainians now. Just as the Allies defeated Hitler in World War II, it is our 21st-century moral imperative to defeat Russia soundly.
Russia’s unprovoked and expansionist war must be stopped.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is a criminal, a gangster. As former KGB, he understands only force and violence. He sees negotiations and compromise as weakness. Russian historians and those who have been in his inner circles throughout his life confirm this. He is a petty dictator, a small-minded but singularly focused autocrat who fears more than anything that he will be deposed.
To this end, Putin cannot allow there to be an independent and democratic nation on his border. His quest will not end until the former Soviet empire and its sphere of influence is restored. His sights are on the Baltics, Poland, Moldova, Romania, Georgia, Armenia, et.al. Putin has stated as such.
Ultimately, the responsibility for the possible loss of Mariupol and other regions in the east and south falls squarely on NATO and the United States. We saw this coming. The world saw this coming. Putin’s annexation of Crimea was simply a prelude to the atrocities and genocide we’ve seen over the last months.
Russia and the Soviet Union have always been global thugs. They have threatened the use of nuclear weapons on many occasions. We cannot — we must not — fall into the trap of “what ifs.” Putin, while being a murderous monster and the Russian people his enablers, are not suicidal.
American history is rich with challenges we’ve met head on. We must summon the strength of Lincoln in holding our nation together; Roosevelt’s words, “There is nothing to fear but fear itself.” We must remember Truman’s heroic leadership and resolve with the Berlin Air Lift and Kennedy’s defeat of Khrushchev and the U.S.S.R. during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
And now, today, NATO must initiate, lead and enact a massive Ukrainian air lift. First to Mariupol to save their remaining citizens and troops and then throughout Ukraine in the many war-torn cities and villages. And if the Russians so much as fire one shot at these humanitarians, NATO must rain hell upon the Russians and their convoys and their troops. They are lined up like sitting ducks. It is time to take advantage of the savage Russian army and the ineptitude of their generals.
NATO and the United States must show up as the guardians of independence, freedom, and democracy for Ukraine and surrounding countries. In his pleas for assistance, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked for aircraft and the enforcement of a no-fly-zone. We are told that this move would be “too provocative” to which I say, “How provocative is the rape, pillaging, torture and systemic murder of tens of thousands of innocent civilians; the indiscriminate bombing of churches, schools and hospitals.”
Yes, this move may lead to direct confrontation with Russian forces. So be it. Putin will not stop. Hitler would not stop. As Zelenskyy stated, “how many more must die before the West takes definitive action.”
To President Biden and Congress, find your resolve. Be Churchill, not Chamberlain.
Ukrainians cry out, “Give us the tools, NATO, and we will finish the job.”