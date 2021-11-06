No doubt the global pandemic has brought its share of challenges, pain, suffering and extreme grief for many Santa Fe residents and communities throughout the globe. However, it has also brought opportunities for us to collectively address longstanding issues that have challenged our community for decades. One area we are just beginning to see change in Santa Fe is in the area of homelessness and housing instability.
For decades, advocates have identified access to safe, stable and affordable housing as a basic human right, and in large part due to the recent and ongoing health crisis, it is now further understood that homelessness is a significant public health issue. Policymakers and leaders both locally and nationally struggle to address the rising numbers of individuals and families experiencing homelessness — a situation that can appear both overwhelming and unsolvable, especially because of the sheer numbers of households experiencing homelessness or housing instability both in our community and throughout the nation.
Over the past 20 months, the city of Santa Fe, Santa Fe County and private foundations, including Anchorum St. Vincent and the Santa Fe Community, Thornburg and McCune foundations, have joined forces with community advocates, service providers and housing developers to assertively address homelessness within the community. While the collaborative work has not been easy, nearly 200 new units of affordable and supportive housing units have either been created or are in the planning stages to help end homelessness within our community. The Santa Fe Suites now provides permanent housing to over 110 community residents, many of whom have special needs and histories of homelessness or housing instability. Plans are underway for a second hotel conversion project that will provide an additional 58 permanent housing units. But our work has just begun.
The solution to ending homelessness in our small community is quite simple: We need to provide homes for those who don’t have them. And the only way to accomplish this is through the commitment, creativity and collaboration of the collective with participation and support of the entire community, as the impacts of homelessness affect us all. Mayor Alan Webber and other community leaders have recognized this and have acted to co-create the community response system we all deserve.
To fully address the continued issue of homelessness in Santa Fe, we need additional access to safe, affordable, permanent housing units; financial supports to assist with rent (in most cases, this is temporary); and sufficient resources to provide necessary services, such has employment, education and behavioral health care, to help struggling households maintain stable housing. Further, it is critical that community agencies and staff who provide direct care and ongoing support to vulnerable community members are properly compensated and have access to flexible funding to develop creative solutions for households in need. We must develop our coordinated outreach efforts and work to build trusting relationships with community members who live outdoors.
Each one of us has a story, and each one of us has experiences — some positive and some painful — that have led us to where we are today. The time for healing is now, and we are undoubtedly stronger together. We can end homelessness in Santa Fe one individual, one family and one household at a time.
If you are interested in contributing to the collective efforts to end homelessness in Santa Fe, visit s3santafehousinginitiative.org.
