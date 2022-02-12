My family has lived in Northern New Mexico for generations. I grew up and still live in Casa Linda here in Santa Fe. My neighborhood was one of the first “affordable” housing projects developed by Allan Stamm for returning veterans and their families. It’s a neighborhood that families cannot now afford. My roots are here, in this community. I love this city, which is why it’s alarming to watch Santa Fe slide further and further into an affordability crisis.
The median home price in Santa Fe crossed the half-million mark for the very first time at the end of last year — $535,000. While this follows national trends, thanks in part to the ongoing pandemic, Santa Fe’s affordability crisis was blooming long before COVID-19. More and more families are being priced out of our city, and rising prices are discouraging young people from moving here. We have to take steps to address the problem before it’s too late.
The only way to blunt the increasingly urgent affordability crisis is to construct more affordable homes and help families get into those homes. That’s why I’m supportive of a proposal from Homewise to build more affordable housing on the southwest side on a vacant property off South Meadows Road. The proposal will bring much-needed affordable homes to the area — in fact, fully half of the new homes will meet affordable housing standards set by the city, 21/2 times more than required.
The proposal hasn’t been without controversy, but I’ve been impressed with how Homewise has taken feedback and adapted its plans to meet the needs of the community. When Santa Fe County first purchased the vacant South Meadows property, its intention was to build a park. When the city annexed the land a few years ago, those plans were scrapped because the county no longer controlled the property. But that doesn’t mean this part of the city doesn’t need access to a good park.
Santa Fe County insisted — rightly, in my opinion — that the sale to Homewise shouldn’t go forward unless it promised to construct a public park on the property. Homewise listened, and plans now include a 6-acre park with all the structures and amenities of similar-sized parks across the city. That’s a big deal because this area of the south side doesn’t have a park nearby. But for the first time, residents will have an incredible outdoor space for kids and adults alike to play and enjoy time with friends and family.
Santa Fe County also plans to use the proceeds of the sale of the property to Homewise to expand the River Trail corridor system, which will eventually connect to the Acequia Trail — providing easy access from the southwest-side area. More biking and walking trails along the open-space corridor next to the Santa Fe River will only enhance our city’s outdoor recreation options, while preserving some of the beauty of our natural surroundings.
As someone who cares deeply about the environment and understands the urgent need to address our city’s affordability crisis, this proposal from Homewise just makes sense. As living in Santa Fe becomes more and more unaffordable, families are being forced to move farther outside the city, contributing to environmentally unfriendly urban sprawl. That’s why it’s important to build more housing within the city, instead of pushing more affordable options farther away.
Building more affordable homes, in an environmentally friendly way that considers the needs of homeowners and the existing community for better outdoor recreational needs, is the right thing to do. I commend Homewise, a nonprofit organization, for finding a way to do all three, and Santa Fe County for doing its part to enhance our city’s outdoor spaces.
