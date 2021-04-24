It all started with a bike ride on Dec. 26, 2015. I had pedaled my usual route on Old Las Vegas Highway hundreds of times through the years. But this ride was different.
Instead of looking at the abandoned, dilapidated Bobcat Bite building and thinking back to the green chile cheeseburgers of halcyon days, there was something new to grab my attention. A Realtor’s banner was draped across the top of the building. The sign offered for sale the restaurant building, three houses and 98 acres of land. Upon arriving home and still Lycra-clad, I called the Realtor and arranged a showing for my wife, Jennifer, and me.
The Realtor informed us that the Bobcat Bite had only one owner since Rene Clayton and her daughter, Mitzi Panzer, opened the restaurant in 1953. He reminded me that the Bobcat Bite name derives from the numerous bobcats that came down from the hills to feast on kitchen scraps tossed out the back door.
The showing was, frankly, a little depressing. The place was in considerably worse shape than we had anticipated. A period of abandonment — since the last management vacated in 2012 — had done the aging structure no favors. We liked the idea of bringing the Bobcat Bite back to life, but we were advised that the practical thing to do was to tear the structure down and rebuild.
The practical thing to do is not always the right thing to do. The iconic Bobcat Bite deserved to live on. After many years of planning and construction, and a thoroughly blown budget, the Bobcat Bite is scheduled to reopen in May.
In addition to preserving the trademarked name, we were able to keep the original main dining room with the low-vigas ceiling, the long counter made of pine logs and, of course, the legendary, well-seasoned original grill. Local lore has it that the grill — actually a griddle but the locals always refer to it as “the grill” — came down from Chicago, strapped to the luggage rack of a Packard, arriving just in time for the grand opening in 1953. We also found one of the 1950s bobcat shelters out in the brush and several old handwritten pie recipes under the floors.
Newly added features include handicapped accessibility; two large, ADA-compliant restrooms; and an expanded modern kitchen and prep area. There is also an additional ventilated indoor dining area and extensive outdoor dining with fabulous mountain views.
It has been our great privilege to bring Bobcat Bite back to life. Not often in the course of a lifetime does the opportunity come along to do something like this. We are aware that we have a responsibility to make an awesome green chile cheeseburger and to provide an excellent dining experience that is worthy of the Bobcat Bite name. We believe we are up to the task. And we’re pretty sure that, somewhere out there, Rene and Mitzi are smiling.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.