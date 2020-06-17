This spring has been host to a rising of awareness and action for the Black Lives Matter movement. Black Lives Matter is an ideological and political intervention in a world where black lives are systematically and intentionally targeted for demise.
The movement is an affirmation of Black folks’ humanity, contributions to this society and resilience in the face of deadly oppression. In 2013, three radical black organizers created a black-centered political will and movement building project called #BlackLivesMatter in response to the acquittal of Trayvon Martin’s killer, George Zimmerman (from #BlackLivesMatter website).
Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. Dating to 1865, it was on June 19 that Union soldiers landed at Galveston, Texas, with news that the war had ended and that the enslaved were now free. Note this was 2 1/2 years after President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation. Juneteenth today celebrates African American freedom and achievement, while encouraging continuous self-development and respect for all cultures.
The Española Valley has such a deep, rich and diverse culture, Black Lives Matter is affirming of all struggles for justice and freedom from oppression. We are now being called to recognize the painful aspects of our past, to try our best to heal and to be active to bring about the changes that are long overdue. This is a local, national and worldwide movement that deserves our love, energy and attention.
The Black Lives Matter March in honor of Juneteenth in Española is being organized by the founder of Black & African American Student Organization at Northern New Mexico College and longtime activist, Ms. Willie Williams, and two local active youth leaders, Malaya Peixinho and Alex Jaramillo. The march is supported by community leaders as well as the national Juneteenth leadership. We hope all the good-hearted people of our beautiful valley will join us in this peaceful Black Lives Matter March in honor of Juneteenth on Friday. We will be meeting at 5:50 p.m. at Hunter Ford and marching to Ranchitos Park.
Mateo Peixinho lives in Chimayó with his partner and children.
