I have not yet lost a loved one to COVID-19, but it is just a matter of time. I am waiting, alone, except for my Zoom friends, the neighbor I see now and then in the parking lot, and my granddaughter, who lives next door to me in Santa Fe; she shops for groceries and brings us both lunch a few times a week.
The tiny village in the Hudson River Valley in New York where I lived for more than 40 years before I moved to New Mexico has reported 24 cases of COVID-19 and one death — out of 5,000 people. More will come.
The longer we live, the more we lose. Five years ago, suddenly, I lost my husband, Paul. For nearly half a century, he had been my best friend and my truest love. We wrote a book and raised a family; we lived through health crises. We loved baseball and movies and pizza and our family. We believed that with luck, we would always be together.
I wanted to die when he died, but I muddled through; I cried and ranted; I put one foot in front of the other as friends advised. And I am here, in the time of COVID-19, trying, as we all are, to make sense of the catastrophe unfolding around us.
My husband’s death was personal. In spite of the love from my family and friends, I felt lost and lonely.
The deaths from this virus feel different, the scope unimaginable. Who will be next? What will the world be like after COVID-19? Will there be a life after COVID-19? How will I pay my mortgage? My personal grief is blending with the greater grief; my loss joins oceans of loss.
We are inundated with information and advice on coping with this planetary crisis. I have decided to ration my news and avoid advice articles. I look for information from reputable sources; the advice-mongers did not serve me well after Paul died. By listening to myself and letting myself grieve the way I needed to, I have learned a lot these past five years.
I have learned to respect my experience; I have learned not to be bullied or diminished or invalidated by people who call themselves experts but who do not know me.
I have learned that there is no right way to do most things. No right way to live, exercise, parent, eat, care for ourselves or grow old. No right way to grieve. I am my own expert.
Loving my children and grandchildren and working for reproductive justice in New Mexico helped me through my grief after Paul died. Those things continue to help me now, when grief and struggle are both personal and communal.
I know I will not get over my husband’s death. But I am getting through it. I cry and wish he was here so I wouldn’t feel so lonely, but I am getting through.
By being kind to myself, by honoring my loss, by forgiving myself my missteps, by crying until I am worn out, by leaning on the people who love me when I feel weak, by reaching out to my community and helping when I can, by staying close to my children and grandchildren. By staying connected, in spite of the isolation demanded by COVID-19 and defined by personal loss. We can all do this.
I am a Jew, and this was only the third Passover of my 77 years when I did not attend a Seder on the most communal of all Jewish observances. Families gather to tell their children the story of the Exodus and redemption of the Jewish people. It is our origin story.
My Seder this year happened through Zoom, and as I write I cry for the loss of this gathering, for the knowledge that another Passover will go by without Paul, for the millennia of struggles of the Jewish people, for COVID-19 and our communal grief.
I made do with a Zoom Seder. We are all making do, in our own ways, with the challenges of self-isolation and the threat of infection.
We will keep on keeping on, won’t we? Jew, Christian, Muslim, Hindu, Sikh, Wiccan, believers and nonbelievers. We will keep on holding our children close, drawing on the lessons of the losses we’ve endured, helping each other and the people in our lives who need help.
I thought I might die from grief after Paul died. But somehow, I summoned the strength I had and the bravery I did not know I had, and I am making it through. This is what we will do: We will be strong and brave because really, what is the alternative?
