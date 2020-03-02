In November 2002, my husband and I were rushed to a New York City hospital with preliminary diagnoses of one of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s six “Category A Bioterrorism Agents/Diseases.”
We were horrifically ill and presented with symptoms that could easily have led to a misdiagnosis of the flu. Such a mistake would surely have led to our deaths and, possibly, to the infection of many others.
We had contracted a disease that New York had not seen in more than a century — the bubonic plague.
We were lucky people. In a post-9/11 world, the diagnosis was confirmed rapidly, and emergency preparedness and response policies and procedures were activated immediately. We were put into isolation, proper protective medical gear was required by any staff who came into contact with us, and well-prepared government agencies from the New York City Department of Health to the FBI got involved to determine the origin of our infection. Were we perpetrators or victims of bioterrorism?
While my husband lay in the intensive care unit in a medically induced coma, I was grilled for hours with questions by doctors and investigators. The CDC was dispatched to our home in Santa Fe to conduct research.
In the meantime, the media latched onto the story due to a leak from the hospital. There were a few hours of panic in New York City before officials were able to emphatically conclude that our disease had occurred naturally in our home state and was not intentional. Dr. Tom Frieden, from the New York City Department of Health, promptly held a news conference to assure the public that our naturally occurring disease had been contained and there was no danger of further contamination.
It was a harrowing experience, but I had full confidence in the government to cope efficiently and effectively with what could have become a disastrous situation. Those were different times, however. The CDC was well-funded and staffed, science was respected and, for the most part, adults who were capable of truthfully instilling confidence and calm were in charge.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.