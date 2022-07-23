We are no longer a democracy or even a republic but are ruled by the fossil fuel “oilgarchy.”

Yes, oilgarchy. That’s not a misspelling. I doubt this will ever be published, but I feel like I need to at least try. Try, for my own sanity and peace of mind, to speak the truth.

The oilgarchy is why my family fled smog-covered Los Angeles decades ago to the greener and cleaner hills of the North Carolina Piedmont. But the industry spread and became more powerful. It even resurrected natural gas by using fracking technology.

Athena Christodoulou is a retired Navy engineer and has lived and worked for over 22 years in New Mexico.

