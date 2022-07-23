We are no longer a democracy or even a republic but are ruled by the fossil fuel “oilgarchy.”
Yes, oilgarchy. That’s not a misspelling. I doubt this will ever be published, but I feel like I need to at least try. Try, for my own sanity and peace of mind, to speak the truth.
The oilgarchy is why my family fled smog-covered Los Angeles decades ago to the greener and cleaner hills of the North Carolina Piedmont. But the industry spread and became more powerful. It even resurrected natural gas by using fracking technology.
Now the oilgarchy has inundated all media with the very “new,” but suddenly almighty and ubiquitous hydrogen economy. They informs us we should be thankful their extracted, transported, processed and then formed or flame-destroyed products are around.
Around to fill our very veins with microplastics. Around to fill our lungs with the smoke of our burnt offerings to them in our electric generation, cars, planes, trains, buses, stovetops, heaters and lawn mowers. And though I sing to myself, “Don’t drill for me, Exxon Mobil,” since I do all those activities via clean electricity, I’m at the whim of Public Service Company of New Mexico to keep its bargain to generate electricity in a clean manner. I’m only one of billions. One small, weak woman.
Oil Magnate, congratulations (“I’m an Oil Magnate: Let’s make a deal,” My View, July 3). Your products are now all around to rob our kids, grandchildren and future generations of a sustainable life and future.
The U.S. Supreme Court has completed the coronation with its latest ruling telling the Environmental Protection Agency, the very agency tasked with protecting our air, lands and water, that the new king is in charge. All hail the king, Oil Magnate.
Athena Christodoulou is a retired Navy engineer and has lived and worked for over 22 years in New Mexico.