The International Folk Art Market is back!
The staff, board of directors and market working group have been planning to have the International Folk Art Market after the pandemic forced a cancellation in 2020. The planning that we did as a group gave us renewed hope and showed us light at the end of the tunnel.
For this year’s event, we worked with the Department of Cultural Affairs, the Mayor’s Office and our Museum Hill partners group to create a market that supports the artists globally and provides a great and safe event for our guests.
We are planning a two-weekend event on Museum Hill on July 7-18 with two groups of about 56 different artists each weekend. Tickets are being sold on a timed-entry basis for two-hour visits. The outdoor event will be intimate and allow visitors to spend quality time with the artists in a COVID-19-safe environment.
As the first summer market of the season in Santa Fe, we hope to set an example for COVID-19-safe practices under the tutelage of Dr. Diane Friedman and her team, who have generously and thoughtfully prepared our safety protocols. We are taking every precaution, including rapid testing the artists when they arrive, ensuring social distancing, regular cleaning of surfaces and required mask-wearing.
2020 was a challenging year for nonprofit organizations and businesses worldwide. The International Folk Art Market was deeply impacted, as it normally brings in more than 160 artists from 50 countries around the world to Santa Fe. Needless to say, the artists and the local business community were hard hit economically as we were forced to cancel the 2020 market.
This year’s market will offer opportunities to over 110 artists to exhibit and sell their works, allowing them to continue to support themselves, their families and their communities.
Our artists take home an average of $17,000 from market sales, enabling them to build schools, drill wells, buy clothing and food, and improve their quality of life. The visiting public interacts with artists from multiple cultures around the world and are enriched by that experience, not to mention their ability to take home a handmade, sustainably sourced product to remind them of the experience.
The city of Santa Fe enjoys an economic impact of over $12 million annually from market visitors, and the state of New Mexico receives nearly a quarter of a million dollars in gross receipt taxes annually from the market.
The International Folk Art Market is a unique event and the largest folk art market in the world, right here in Santa Fe, a most appropriate location for an event of this kind given our multicultural history.
Tickets for the market are available on our website, folkartmarket.org, and our phones have been ringing off the hook with inquiries from artists and the public.
In these trying times, we are thankful to now be in a position where we can host this event safely and look forward to sharing the magic of the International Folk Art Market with all of you.
