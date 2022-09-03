My home is down from the Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete’s Place. A portion of the Acequia Madre winds through our land. My sister and Ma live near Blake’s Lotaburger downtown, next to the Santa Fe River and walkway.
My sister has been plagued with criminal foot traffic for a long time, but nothing like this summer, especially after the monsoon rains. Add in the uptick in hard drug use, weeds and rogue trees that provide perfect cover. Now needles, panties, stolen mail and trash also are building up. It’s gross. Case in point, as I was getting out of my car to help my sister with our two-day machete weed-whacking project, a big dude with a knife was freaking out on the Santa Fe River walkway. She called the cops.
Soon after, two city workers came to check on what the two gray-haired, sweaty machete ladies were doing. My sister and I thought we had been reported for chopping down endangered weeds or worse, long knife violations. Far from it. The two city workers, David Pike and Michelle Gutierrez, came by to thank us. They also checked on fallen trees blocking the river and on the homeless encampments along the river that can have shopping carts, sleeping bags and tents, which trap the water flow.
The more the workers shared and also listened to our concerns, the more I understood that David and Michelle where doing major good work beyond their job descriptions of storm water officer and project specialist and also, that they need more financial and worker support.
David also helped me understand why the Acequia Madre people hadn’t been able to clean our acequia culvert, from which I have pulled sleeping bags, rugs and backpacks. The Acequia Madre cofradia also is in dire need of volunteers and funds.
“There comes a point where we need to stop just pulling people out of the river. We need to go upstream and find out why they’re falling in.” That’s a quote from the late South African Bishop Desmond Tutu. We need big-picture views to problems that are interlocked. Santa Fe’s waterways are interlocked to Santa Fe glories and its problems. Since my sister and I got going with the machete on the weeds, she hasn’t had the previous criminal foot traffic. Imagine that!
I am grateful to David and Michelle from the city and Phil Bové of the Acequia Madre.