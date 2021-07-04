An angry, violent mob attacking police and bystanders. Chaos and misinformation. Criminals from around the country masquerading as protesters following the lead and hints of a powerful politician. A capital city overrun and under attack. A priceless piece of American history and culture desecrated. Veterans, police, democracy, freedom and the American way of life disrespected and disregarded by a violent mob following the cues of their leader.
No, I am not talking about the events of Jan. 6 and Donald Trump. While strikingly and sadly similar, I am talking about the events of Oct. 20 and Mayor Alan Webber.
The mayor’s piece (“A way forward on the obelisk,” My View, June 27) is as ludicrous and fictitious as it is offensive. For Webber to attempt to skirt all responsibility for his actions calling for the removal of the Soldiers’ Monument and denying he stopped Santa Fe police from doing their job, is absurd. It’s something a Hollywood writer would come up with. Come to think of it, maybe he has one on staff as part of his massive PR and marketing machine. Talk about trying to rewrite history.
As the president of the plaintiff in the lawsuit against the mayor for violating the state law protecting the Soldiers’ Monument and the Plaza, I am shocked he believes his made-up CHART — culture, history, art, reconciliation and truth — process will proceed in direct violation of New Mexico’s Prehistoric and Historic Sites Preservation Act of 1989.
The law is far more powerful than Webber’s marketing spin, so we at Union Protectíva de Santa Fé have faith a judge will halt what we see as his illegal actions to further alter and dishonor the service of Hispanic veterans.
Now, putting aside the mayor’s fantasyland account of his actions and inaction around the destruction and desecration of the Soldiers’ Monument and our historic Plaza, it is important to note his blatant disregard for not only the law but the New Mexico Legislature.
The law the mayor violated (and says he will continue to violate) was proposed, debated, amended, debated further and ultimately passed by the New Mexico House of Representatives and the Senate. These two chambers are made up of elected members from every corner of our vast and diverse Land of Enchantment. Perhaps they passed this crucial law to protect all New Mexicans from politicians’ dictatorial rule and decisions. Democracy, not mob rule and tyranny, is what this nation is built on.
I agree we must move forward for all of Santa Fe, and the way forward is to follow the law passed by the New Mexico Legislature by restoring the Soldiers’ Monument and Plaza to their previous states. Our veterans didn’t give their lives for our laws and democracy to be disregarded by politicians, no matter how powerful they may be or how much they want to alter history.
