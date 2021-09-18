In the last three years, I led Santa Fe through the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring we were one of the first cities in the state to reach turquoise status; provided $6 million in direct support to Santa Fe families to help meet basic needs; and prohibited evictions and water shut-offs affecting vulnerable families. We adopted a mask ordinance and practiced vaccine equity.
During this time, we filled over 4,000 potholes; issued permits for 2,500 new housing units, with more than 4,000 units in the pipeline; allocated $6 million into the Affordable Housing Trust Fund; funded the new Southside Teen Center and a public restroom downtown; pushed ahead on the conversion of city vehicles from gas to electric and the conversion of 9,000 streetlights to energy-efficient bulbs; and developed Built for Zero, a proven strategy to end homelessness.
My budget created the equivalent of a 4 percent raise for city employees, put $1 million into parks and another $1 million into recreation and funded the city’s first comprehensive growth management study. I launched the Mayors for a Guaranteed Income pilot project with Santa Fe Community College to get funds into the hands of hardworking student-parents.
There’s more to do. We must continue to put COVID-19 safety front and center, keeping our families safe and making sure everyone’s basic needs are met. I’ll fight for higher wages for all of Santa Fe’s workers while growing our city’s revenues. We’ll manage growth and water while making sure everyone has an affordable place to live and raise a family. Child care is a necessity so that people can work and make a living. It’s also expensive. In the next four years, we need to ensure every family that wants or needs child care can pay for it. And we’re going to eliminate childhood hunger in Santa Fe by expanding our farm-to-families food initiative. No one should go to bed hungry in our community.
We'll keep Santa Fe on track to serve people from every walk of life: young families, elders, people of color, the LGBTQ community, students and more. As we move forward, I’ll support Santa Feans to come together in unity, embracing our differences and reconciling our past so we can celebrate our future. We can come together to realize our shared hopes for future generations.
