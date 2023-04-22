Every Friday at noon, a small group of people stand on the four corners of Alameda and Guadalupe streets near downtown. They stand on either side of banners attached to the sidewalk guardrails that read, “Nuclear Weapons are Illegal.” One man holds a flag aloft with a white dove against a black background. In its beak, it holds the olive branch of peace. For years many of them have been keeping this vigil and protest against nuclear weapons in varying places in Santa Fe. Many of them are war veterans.

Los Alamos National Laboratory has leased an office building and conference space at this intersection directly across from El Santuario de Guadalupe, the oldest church honoring Our Lady of Guadalupe in the United States, built in 1777. A 12-foot statue of Our Lady stands and looks in the direction of the new offices.

In a ceremony at the santuario earlier this year, the archbishop of Santa Fe, John Wester, called for nuclear disarmament. With dozens of people witnessing, he dedicated a plaque by the statue quoting Pope Francis: “The possessing of nuclear weapons is immoral.”

Karen Weber lives in Santa Fe.

