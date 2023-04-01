This morning, I found her sleeping on top of a Squishmallow as big as she is. Her Wednesday braids had frizzed up because she tosses and turns in her sleep.
As I searched the laundry basket for her favorite sweatshirt, fresh out of the dryer, we debated what color rubber bands she should have put on her braces during her orthodontist appointment. She listened to the next chapter of Keeper of the Lost Cities while she ate her plain bagel with cream cheese, sprinkled with a bit of cinnamon.
We raced out the door, with no time left to swap out her earrings to the mushroom pair she wanted to show her friends. She forgot to brush her teeth. “Animals” by Maroon 5 was the song she requested for our drive. She chattered to me on the way about wanting to do Spotlight Hour in Pokémon Go tonight after her guitar lesson.
She’s 9 years old.
Sometime after all that, I signed her in 12 minutes late to school because of the orthodontist visit.
I left my precious daughter at school.
I am a parent of an American child, and that means leaving your kids at school comes with fear. Fear that today could be, for me, the nightmare last week was for the parents of other 9-year-olds. The nightmare that every day from now on will be for them, and hundreds of other parents, on hundreds of other days before that.
Her radiance won’t protect her. Neither will the enormousness of my love for her.
And, as a society, we aren’t willing to do the things that will protect her.
Jill Dixon is a native of the American Southwest and has lived and worked in New Mexico for 17 years. She is endlessly grateful to be a mother to an extraordinary daughter.